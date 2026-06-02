Philippines and Japan Expand Space Cooperation with New Joint Declaration

The Philippines and Japan have signed a Joint Declaration of Interest to deepen space cooperation, focusing on satellite missions, human spaceflight, and sustainable use of outer space. The agreement, signed during President Marcos' state visit, marks a decade since the Diwata-1 microsatellite launch and strengthens ties through initiatives like Sentinel Asia for disaster management.

The Philippines and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to deeper space cooperation , signing a Joint Declaration of Interest that paves the way for expanded collaboration in satellite missions , space exploration, and sustainability initiatives.

The agreement was signed by Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) Ad Interim Director General Gay Jane Perez and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) President Hiroshi Yamakawa during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s state visit to Japan. Under the declaration, PhilSA and JAXA will explore new partnerships in satellite joint missions and data applications, human spaceflight and space exploration, as well as efforts to promote the sustainable use of outer space.

The signing comes as the two countries mark the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Diwata-1 microsatellite, a landmark project that helped lay the foundation for the Philippines' space program. Speaking during his summit meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae on May 28, Marcos said the milestone reflects how Philippine-Japan cooperation has continued to reach new heights. The Philippines and Japan have maintained close ties in the space sector for years.

In November 2025, PhilSA and JAXA jointly hosted the 31st Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-31) in Cebu, the largest space gathering in the region, further underscoring their growing partnership in advancing space science and technology. According to PhilSA, this year also marks twenty years of Sentinel Asia, an international cooperation project led by JAXA and the Asian Disaster Reduction Center (ADRC) that contributes to disaster management in the Asia-Pacific region.

The project provides a framework to request and utilize satellite data for rapid disaster assessment and response. From 2024 to 2025, a total of 20 emergency observation requests were made through Sentinel Asia by different Philippine institutions: PAGASA, PHIVOLCS, MGB, and PhilSA. Most of these requests were related to floods, landslides, and storms; two were for earthquakes; one for an oil spill; and one for volcanic activity, PhilSA said.

This new declaration builds on a decade of collaboration that began with the Diwata-1 microsatellite, which was developed jointly by the University of the Philippines and JAXA and launched in 2016. The success of Diwata-1 demonstrated the capacity of Philippine scientists and engineers to design and operate space assets, leading to subsequent satellites like Diwata-2 and Maya-1. The deepening partnership is expected to accelerate the Philippines' space capabilities, particularly in earth observation for agriculture, forestry, and disaster risk reduction.

The agreement also opens possibilities for Philippine astronauts to participate in future missions to the International Space Station or other orbital platforms, as part of the human spaceflight component. JAXA has a strong track record in training astronauts and developing life support systems, and PhilSA could benefit from technical exchanges and capacity building. Beyond bilateral projects, the cooperation aims to enhance regional space governance and sustainability.

The Joint Declaration emphasizes promoting the sustainable use of outer space, which aligns with initiatives like the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) guidelines. Both countries are committed to ensuring that space activities are conducted responsibly, minimizing space debris, and ensuring equitable access to space benefits for developing nations. The Philippines, as a developing country, stands to gain from Japan's advanced space technologies and decades of experience.

This partnership also supports the Philippines' national space program goals, which include building a domestic space industry, training a skilled workforce, and using space data to address national challenges such as food security, climate change, and disaster management. With the signing, both nations look forward to a new era of space exploration and innovation that will benefit not only their peoples but also the wider Asia-Pacific region





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