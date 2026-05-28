Philippines and Japan Elevate Ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Begin Intelligence-Sharing Talks

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the start of negotiations for a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), marking a significant deepening of ties amid global shifts.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae announced on Thursday, May 28, the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the initiation of negotiations for a General Security of Military Information Agreement ( GSOMIA ).

These milestones represent a significant deepening of ties between the two nations amid a rapidly changing international order, including shifts driven by their common ally, the United States. The announcements were made during a joint press conference following a bilateral meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, where Marcos is on a four-day state visit. Marcos emphasized that this partnership reflects the strength, depth, and breadth of their ties as they respond to evolving challenges and opportunities.

He highlighted cooperation across key areas including economic partnership, energy resilience, decarbonization, defense and security, maritime matters, and emerging sectors. Takaichi underscored the importance of cooperation with the Philippines, describing it as one of the closest like-minded countries for Japan in realizing the updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is the highest level of diplomatic ties short of an alliance, and Japan is the Philippines' first such partner.

Tokyo holds a similar partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which the Philippines chairs in 2026. The GSOMIA, which provides a framework for sharing critical security and defense intelligence, is a crucial step for strengthening defense cooperation and upholding a rules-based maritime order. Marcos noted that it will enhance mutual trust between the two countries. The Philippines already has a GSOMIA with the United States, while Japan has similar agreements with South Korea and others.

Additionally, the leaders discussed talks on the delimitation of maritime borders. Marcos also addressed the Japan National Diet earlier, stressing the importance of peace and adherence to international law. Japan is the Philippines' top source of Official Development Assistance and the first recipient of Tokyo's Official Defense Assistance. Their cooperation spans humanitarian disaster response, trade, transportation infrastructure, peace in the Bangsamoro, and maritime domain awareness.

In 2026, Tokyo deployed 1,400 Japan Self-Defense Forces to participate in joint exercises. Both nations have repeatedly advocated for a free and open Indo-Pacific and a rules-based order, and both face maritime and territorial encroachments from a superpower neighbor. Takaichi noted agreements to accelerate defense exchanges, including the transfer of Abukuma-class destroyers. She emphasized Japan's desire to deepen economic ties with the Philippines and ASEAN.

Marcos remarked that his engagements come at a time of profound transformation, calling for deeper engagement rather than retreat. The Philippines' list of strategic partners has grown under Marcos to include Australia, South Korea, and India. Japan was the sole strategic partner from 2011 to 2015, followed by Vietnam. The deepening of ties reflects shared interests, values, and concerns in a region experiencing significant geopolitical shifts





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