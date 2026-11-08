Philippines and EU Reaffirm Cooperation on Mindanao Peace and Green Economy

The Philippines and the European Union reaffirmed cooperation on governance, green and digital growth, and Mindanao peace at a Manila meeting on October 1.

The Philippines and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in governance, sustainable development, digital transformation and peace-building in Mindanao. The commitment was reiterated during the sixth Meeting of the Sub-Committee on Development Cooperation under the EU-Philippines Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, held in Manila on October 1.

The meeting was co-chaired by Undersecretary Joven Z. Balbosa of the International Finance Group at the Department of Finance (DOF) and Ovidiu Mic, head of unit for South and Southeast Asia at the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships. Their joint review focused on ongoing cooperation and investment programs in the Philippines.

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Priority Areas in Philippines EU Cooperation

Both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and investment programs, focusing on two priority areas: the Mindanao peace process and good governance, and the development of a green and digital economy. The DOF and the European Commission framed these areas as the core of their current partnership.

The two sides also expressed their intention to deepen cooperation under the EU's Global Gateway initiative and the Enhanced Partnership signed on July 24, 2026. Priority areas include sustainable connectivity, green transition, digital transformation and inclusive growth, alongside continued support for good governance and peace and development in Mindanao.

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Discussions covered the development of Global Gateway investment projects involving both government-to-government cooperation and private sector participation. The two sides also reviewed ongoing investments in climate resilience, disaster risk reduction and water access, stressing the need to strengthen the Philippines' capacity to address climate impacts and development challenges.

Financing Tools and Team Europe Roles

New investments in green transition, circular economy, environmental protection and Mindanao development are expected to receive support through EU grants, blended financing and guarantees. These instruments are designed to reduce upfront investment risks for projects that might otherwise struggle to attract capital. Prospective loan financing was also discussed during the meeting.

Under the Europe Team Approach, the European Investment Bank (EIB), other European development finance institutions and European private sector companies are expected to play key roles. The partnership also includes potential cooperation with multilateral development banks, particularly the Asian Development Bank.

The meeting also explored cooperation on the sustainable use of critical raw materials. It recognized the importance of regional collaboration through the EU-ASEAN Team Europe Initiatives, which cover several Southeast Asian countries.

Regional Connectivity and Stakeholder Participation

The Philippine and EU delegations discussed several regional programs, including support for seafarers under the EU-ASEAN Sustainable Connectivity Package. They also considered expanding the EU's Copernicus Earth Observation activities from the Philippines to other Southeast Asian countries.

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Both sides underscored the strategic importance of the ASEAN Power Grid in strengthening regional connectivity, energy integration and the green transition. They welcomed continued support from Team Europe for this regional energy initiative.

The Philippine delegation included representatives from the DOF, the Department of Economy, Planning and Development, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals, the Department of Energy, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Department of Trade and Industry and the Mindanao Development Authority. Other government agencies also took part.

The delegation also included officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority, the Department of Science and Technology and the Philippine Space Agency. The EU delegation comprised representatives from the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships, the EU Delegation to the Philippines and the European Investment Bank.

Transition to Upper-Middle-Income Status

The discussions further considered the Philippines' transition toward upper-middle-income country status. The Luzon Economic Corridor was also examined as an emerging platform for strategic connectivity and investment.

The Philippine and EU officials agreed that these Mindanao, green economy and connectivity programs would be pursued through the existing Global Gateway framework and the Enhanced Partnership signed on July 24, 2026.