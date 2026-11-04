Philippines and China Hold Talks Ahead of 49th ASEAN Summit

Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro and Chinese Minister Wang Yi discuss dialogue and dispute resolution as Manila prepares for the 49th ASEAN Summit. The meeting emphasizes cautious diplomacy and independent policy seeks to ease tensions in the South China Sea.

In Manila, Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on July 22, 2026, to discuss the state of bilateral ties before the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit. The meeting, held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, focused on maintaining dialogue and avoiding rhetoric that could heighten tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Core Details of the Bilateral Conversation

The exchange was described by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs as "frank, pragmatic, and constructive." Both ministers agreed that their relationship rests on three principles: continuous diplomacy, restraint in language and actions, and peaceful dispute resolution. Wang urged the Philippines to uphold its one-China policy and exercise care in maritime matters, while Lazaro emphasized the country's commitment to democratic values and independent foreign policy.

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During the conversation, Wang highlighted the need for both sides to avoid actions that could precipitate conflict. Lazaro, in turn, reinforced Manila's stance that any territorial disputes in the South China Sea should be settled through dialogue and responsibility.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

President Bongbong Marcos, who chairs ASEAN in 2026, has signaled a desire for a reset in Philippine‑China relations. He hopes that President Xi Jinping will visit the Philippines if the South China Sea code of conduct talks reach a conclusion. Xi typically does not attend ASEAN Summits, but the Philippines has urged his participation in the 49th Summit and related gatherings in Manila.

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Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to attend the summit, signalling Beijing's interest in the Philippines' diplomatic initiative. However, Beijing's defense attaché presence at recent ASEAN defense meetings has been limited, reflecting ongoing tensions over defense cooperation and maritime claims. The Philippine side criticized the restricted Chinese participation, viewing it as an impediment to broader defense engagement within ASEAN.

Real‑World Impact and Future Outlook

The dialogue is part of broader efforts to de‑escalate tensions ahead of the summit scheduled to begin on August 20, 2026. The Philippines remains committed to a stable, predictable, mutually respectful relationship with China while pursuing an independent foreign policy enshrined in its constitution.

This meeting follows a series of actions by Manila, including expanding its defense network, deepening ties with traditional partners, and engaging in delimitation talks with Japan over waters north of the Philippines. These moves have occasionally strained relations with Beijing, which has responded with new maritime claims around Batanes.

As the ASEAN Summit approaches, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs anticipates further dialogue, especially if the South China Sea code of conduct reaches a satisfactory resolution. The next major diplomatic engagement will be the 33rd Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, where both sides expect to continue discussions on regional stability and economic cooperation.