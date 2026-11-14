Philippines and Canada Conclude FTA Negotiations, Plan to Sign Pact in 2027

The Philippines and Canada concluded free trade agreement negotiations on November 14, 2026 in Manila, with both nations aiming to sign the pact in 2027. Trade chiefs signed a joint statement witnessed by President Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The Philippines and Canada have concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) and plan to sign the pact in 2027, the two countries announced on Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Manila.

The announcement came through a joint statement signed by Philippine Trade Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque and Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu, and was witnessed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The signing took place at the Philippine International Convention Center, ahead of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits hosted in Manila. Carney was among the world leaders and diplomats arriving in the city for the summit.

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Roque said the two countries will work towards signing the FTA in 2027. She added that the joint statement represents both countries' commitment to expeditiously facilitate the implementation of the agreement and ensure the resulting opportunities and benefits directly impact the Filipino and Canadian peoples. The Philippines and Canada are pleased to announce the conclusion of negotiations of the Philippines-Canada FTA, Roque said.

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FTA Aims To Remove Trade Barriers

The conclusion of talks was formalized before the ASEAN Summit began, underscoring the priority both governments place on the economic partnership. The FTA aims to create a clear framework for deeper economic integration, improved market access and mutual investment opportunities. Its core objective is to remove barriers to goods and services and foster stronger investment flows between the two economies.

The agreement is designed to give Filipino exporters greater access to Canadian markets while allowing Canadian businesses to expand their footprint in the Philippines. Both leaders view the deal as a vital component of their national economic strategies. Official talks for the FTA between Canada and the Philippines started only in October 2025, shortly before a separate bilateral agreement on military ties was signed. The pace and level of bilateral engagement have grown dramatically under Marcos.

In July 2026, the two countries agreed to elevate their ties to a strategic partnership. The FTA negotiations reflect this growing strategic partnership amid global security challenges and shifting geopolitical dynamics. Both Carney and Marcos have argued for the importance of middle powers coming together amid shifts in the global order and threats to global and regional security.

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Trump Tariffs Spur Stronger Ties

Carney's speech in Davos in January 2026 was spurred by United States President Donald Trump's unilateral tariffs across the world, including on traditional partners like Canada and the Philippines. Bilateral ties between Canada and the United States have continued to sour over Trump's trade policies. China, meanwhile, claims most of the South China Sea, including the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.

The joint statement represents a strategic effort to strengthen ties between Southeast Asia and North America through structured economic cooperation. By involving top trade officials from both countries, the agreement ensures technical and regulatory frameworks will be aligned to support the 2027 goal. This high-level engagement signals a unified approach to navigating the complexities of international trade negotiations. With the joint statement signed, the focus now shifts to finalizing the specific terms of the free trade agreement.

Technical Groups Prepare For Pact

Trade officials from both nations will work to meet all regulatory and logistical requirements. Technical working groups are already being prepared to address the intricacies of the pact, with the involvement of Roque and Sidhu in the signing ceremony indicating readiness for detailed talks. Stakeholders across both nations are expected to engage with these developments as the deadline for signing approaches.

Both countries are positioning themselves to benefit from increased trade volumes and enhanced economic resilience in a volatile global market.