Philippines, Australia Sign Defense Cooperation Arrangement in Manila

The Philippines and Australia signed a Defense Cooperation Arrangement on Sunday, updating a 1995 agreement to streamline military coordination on disaster response, procurement, and joint exercises.

The Philippines and Australia formally signed a Defense Cooperation Arrangement on Sunday, November 15, 2026, in Manila. The agreement updates a 1995 Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation and sets a contemporary bilateral defense framework.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Marc Innes-Brown signed the deal. The signing took place at Manila South Harbor. It followed a bilateral meeting last August between Teodoro and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles. A joint statement said the DCA would serve as the new framework for defense ties.

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Streamlining Disaster Response And Security

The agreement came after the two countries signed an intent last year to formalize the deal in 2026. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese witnessed the signing ceremony in Manila, underscoring the importance both countries place on the agreement. Teodoro said the agreement will streamline coordination between the Philippines and Australia on military and security matters. These include disaster response, military hardware procurement, and joint military exercises on land and at sea.

He explained that the DCA simplifies permit requirements for Australian allies. In Filipino, Teodoro said: Ngayon, ang bentahe talaga din nito sa disasters. At least, hindi na maraming permit-permit pa. Isahan na lang ito para agad maka-responde ang ating mga kaalyadong Australyano.

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This means the real advantage in disasters is that many permits are no longer needed, streamlined into a single process so Australian allies can respond immediately. The DCA is different from the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the United States and the Philippines. EDCA grants US troops access to designated Philippine military facilities and the right to construct facilities but rules out establishing a permanent base. The new DCA does not include such basing provisions.

The agreement also establishes a joint defense coordination center in Manila, the Combined Coordination Center. The CCC aims to strengthen cooperation in domain awareness, information sharing, and military interoperability. This center will support faster and more coordinated responses to shared security challenges. Military officials said the CCC will be staffed by personnel from both countries.

Establishing Joint Defense Coordination Center

It will facilitate real-time information exchange and joint planning. The center will also support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, which are often critical in the disaster-prone Philippines. Manila and Canberra have deepened their bilateral ties under the Marcos administration. The two countries officially elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership in September 2023.

In February 2024, they further expanded defense and security cooperation. The two countries have had a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement since 2012. That agreement gives soldiers from both countries easier access to each other's soil for training exercises and humanitarian response. The new DCA does not replace the 2012 agreement; it complements existing arrangements.

The two militaries hold regular bilateral and multilateral drills and exercises. These include activities in the South China Sea and other areas. Australia is among Manila's closest partners, particularly in trying to assert entitlements in its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, which China claims as its territory. The DCA is expected to enhance practical cooperation without requiring a permanent foreign military presence.

Simplifying Military Hardware Procurement Processes

It focuses on disaster relief, procurement, and joint training. The agreement reflects both countries' commitment to a rules-based regional order and builds on years of growing defense engagement. The DCA will also make it easier for Australia to provide military hardware and equipment to the Philippines. Procurement procedures will be simplified.

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This could speed up the delivery of needed defense assets. The agreement covers both land and maritime exercises. The two countries have conducted joint patrols and exercises in the past. These have included maritime drills in the South China Sea.

Australia has been a vocal supporter of the Philippines in international forums. The DCA is expected to institutionalize that support. The Philippines has similar agreements with other allies, including the United States and Japan. The DCA with Australia is the latest in a series of defense pacts.

Building Network Of Like Minded Partners

It reflects Manila's efforts to build a network of like-minded partners. The agreement is also seen as a response to regional security challenges. Both sides have emphasized that the DCA is not aimed at any specific country. They say it is for mutual defense and disaster response.

The agreement will be reviewed periodically to ensure it remains relevant. The first review is expected within a year of its entry into force. The DCA is expected to enter into force after both sides complete their domestic ratification processes. It does not create a permanent Australian base in the Philippines.

Instead, it provides a legal framework for streamlined cooperation across multiple domains. Philippine officials said the DCA will make joint operations more efficient. Australian officials have not yet commented publicly beyond the joint statement. The deal is seen as a significant step in Australia-Philippines defense relations.

It updates a framework that had been in place for three decades. In summary, the Philippines and Australia have taken a major step to strengthen defense ties. The DCA signed on November 15, 2026, updates a 1995 agreement. It streamlines coordination on disaster response, procurement, and joint training, and establishes the Combined Coordination Center in Manila.