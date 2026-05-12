Philippines allocated up to P400 billion for benefit payments and coverage, return of excess funds

Philippines Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) detailed its budget allocation for benefit payments and coverage for the year, with up to P400 billion allocated. This figure includes returning of P60 billion in 'excess funds'.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) announced on May 8 that this year's benefit payments and coverage have been allocated a total of P400 billion, following the return of P60 billion in 'excess funds'.

Edwin Mercado, PhilHealth president and chief executive officer, clarified that the projected benefit spending includes both existing healthcare services and new programs introduced or planned by PhilHealth. The state health insurer previously confirmed receiving P60 billion from the National Treasury, directed by President Marcos for member benefit improvements. Marcos announced the expansion of PhilHealth's maternity benefits effective April 30 this year, with higher coverage for normal and cesarean deliveries, as well as additional prenatal checkups and improved postnatal care





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Philippines Health Insurance Corp. Benefit Payments Benefit Coverage Exceeding Funds Maternity Benefits Healthcare Services New Programs

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