The Armed Forces of the Philippines will use $400 million of a $2-billion US loan to procure kinetic weapon systems, including long-range missiles, to secure territorial waters.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has confirmed plans to acquire advanced kinetic weapon systems as part of a significant new military funding initiative. This strategic move aims to bolster national territorial defense capabilities and secure critical sea lanes against potential external threats. The initiative follows a major diplomatic announcement regarding financial support from the United States government.

US President Announces $2 Billion Loan

US President Donald Trump officially announced a $2-billion military loan for the Philippines during his recent visit to the country. This substantial financial package, reported by Chino Gaston on "24 Oras" on Friday, is valued at approximately P127 billion. The funds are designed to modernize and strengthen the military infrastructure of the archipelago nation.

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$400 Million for West Philippine Sea

A specific portion of this loan, amounting to $400 million, is designated exclusively for enhancing the military's capabilities to deter potential attacks in the West Philippine Sea. This allocation underscores the region's strategic importance and the urgent need for robust defensive measures in the contested waters.

Kinetic Weapons Defined and Deployed

The Philippines is currently evaluating the procurement of kinetic weapon systems, which utilize the kinetic energy generated by the speed and mass of projectiles such as missiles and bullets to strike targets. These systems are capable of engaging targets at long ranges on both land and at sea, providing a versatile deterrent option for the nation's armed forces.

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Major General Highlights Radar Needs

Major General Oliver Maquiling, director of the AFP's DAGITPA Exercise, emphasized the necessity of integrating missile systems with advanced radar technology. He stated that missile systems are ineffective without radar to detect the location of threats, highlighting the critical need for comprehensive detection capabilities alongside offensive weaponry.

AFP Chief Stress Deterrence Role

AFP Chief of Staff Antonio Nafarrete explained that these weapons are vital for deterring foreign vessels from entering the country's sea lines of communication. He noted that given the Philippines' archipelagic nature, it is essential to have the capability to deter incursions by People's Liberation Army naval vessels into these international waters.

Existing Systems and Future Exercises

The deployment and use of missile systems are being tested and practiced during the AFP's AJEX DAGITPA military exercises. The Philippines already operates several missile systems, including the BrahMos cruise missiles acquired from India, which have a reported range of up to 300 kilometers, providing a baseline for future acquisitions.