Philippines' 2025 Demographic Survey Reveals Historic Declines in Fertility and Teen Pregnancy, Highlights Regional Variations in Family Planning

The 2025 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) reports a striking drop in the Philippines' total fertility rate to 1.7 children per woman, a decline from 4.1 in 1993. The survey details how fertility fell sharply in both rural and urban areas, maps fertility by region and wealth, and examines changes in teenage pregnancy, contraceptive use, and maternal health services. The findings offer policymakers a data-driven foundation for shaping future health and family‑planning initiatives.

The most recent National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) carried out in 2025 has delivered a wealth of insights into the changing reproductive landscape of the Philippines.

A headline statistic is the overall total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.7 children per woman for ages 15 to 49 in the three years preceding the survey - a dramatic fall from 4.1 in 1993 and the lowest value recorded since the country began systematic fertility tracking. The decline is reflected equally in both rural (down from 4.8 to 2.0) and urban (from 3.5 to 1.5) settings, showing that the country's reproductive behavior is shifting on a nationwide scale.

Age‑specific data further illuminate the pattern. Births among adolescent girls are now very low, with only 22 births per 1,000 women aged 15‑19, while the peak age group remains women 30‑34 at 84 births per 1,000. The balance of births falls sharply thereafter. The regional breakdown highlights pronounced disparities: the southern Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has the highest average fertility at 2.4, whereas Calabarzon recorded the lowest at 1.3.

Meanwhile, the Nacional Capital Region and Negros Island Region both sit at 1.4. In Chavacano‑speaking provinces like Zamboanga Peninsula, teenage pregnancy remains alarmingly high at 9.3%, compared to 8.2% in SOCCSKSARGEN and MIMAROPA. Education and income are two powerful gradients. Women with only primary schooling average 3.1 children, while those with tertiary degrees report much lower numbers, underscoring the inverse relationship between education and fertility.

Likewise, economic status echoes this trend: the poorest families average 2.8 children, whereas the wealthiest families average just 1.1. These dynamics are mirrored in sexual and reproductive health behaviors. Modern contraceptive use among married women rose to 45% in 2025 from 42% in 2022, yet 12.5% of married respondents still need but are not using family planning, with the gap widening among teens (39%) and those in BARMM (29%). Maternal health indicators show both progress and concern.

Antenatal care coverage climbs to 87.3% from 85.9%, and institutional deliveries reached an enviable 93.7% of all births, supported by skilled attendants in 93.6% of cases. However, protective tetanus toxoid coverage fell to 75.9% from 78.4%, and post‑natal care remains lowest in BARMM (54.1%) and among the poorest households (71.6%). These gaps underscore that while delivery practices have improved, preventive and post‑natal care still need focused attention. The survey also captures family size aspirations.

Roughly 57.3% of married women aged 19‑49 expressed they do not want more children, and 13.4% plan another child within two years, while 16.2% would delay beyond that. The desire to stop childbearing rises sharply with each additional child, reaching 89.5% among those with six or more children. Regional differences persist: Cordillera Administrative Region reports the highest 63.7% of women wanting no more children, whereas BARMM lags with only 29.7%.

Together, these findings provide a comprehensive view of fertility transition, teenage pregnancy, contraception needs, and maternal health care across the Philippines. The data will help federal and local governments to target interventions where they are most needed, to enhance family‑planning programs, to strengthen maternal care services, and ultimately to support the health and well‑being of generations to come





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Fertility Decline Teen Pregnancy Contraceptive Use Maternal Health Regional Disparities

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