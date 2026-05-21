Philippine workers are among the happiest in Asia-Pacific, valuing purpose, wellbeing, and career development

The leading online career platform, Jobstreet, conducted a regional survey involving over 10,500 employed individuals across Asia-Pacific, including 1,000 Filipino workers. The study found that employees increasingly value meaningful work, personal wellbeing, and career development alongside salary and workplace flexibility. Filipino workers were among the happiest in the region, with 77% describing themselves as somewhat or extremely happy at work, behind Indonesia. The report also found that Filipino workers, in particular, are looking beyond salary and hybrid work arrangements, with a strong sense of purpose at work, opportunities for learning and growth, and meaningful day-to-day responsibilities being linked to workplace happiness.

The leading online career platform, Jobstreet, conducted a regional survey involving over 10,500 employed individuals across Asia-Pacific, including 1,000 Filipino workers. The study found that employees increasingly value meaningful work, personal wellbeing, and career development alongside salary and workplace flexibility .

Filipino workers were among the happiest in the region, with 77% describing themselves as somewhat or extremely happy at work, behind Indonesia. Filipino workers, in particular, are looking beyond salary and hybrid work arrangements, with a strong sense of purpose at work, opportunities for learning and growth, and meaningful day-to-day responsibilities being linked to workplace happiness. Jobstreet by SEEK hopes to empower hirers in navigating these shifts and creating workplaces that foster talent engagement and long-term growth





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Workforce Happiness Salary Workplace Flexibility Career Development Career Path Bluechip Company Employer Sentiments Hiring Practices Talent Engagement Human Resources SEEK Jobstreet By SEEK Aligned Direction Value Addition Meaningful Livelihood Work-Life Balance AI Impact Mental Health Stress Management

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