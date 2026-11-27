Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte firmly rejects resignation amid her impeachment trial over alleged unexplained wealth, prepares for possible conviction, and comments on her father's upcoming ICC trial.

MANILA, Philippines - Vice President Sara Duterte said Friday that resignation is out of the question amid her ongoing impeachment trial over alleged unexplained wealth.

She insisted she will not step down, calling any resignation a betrayal of the 32.2 million people who voted for her. Duterte made the statement at a press conference, responding firmly to speculation about her possible exit. The Vice President, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, remains the frontrunner in opinion polls for the 2028 presidential election.

Also read Vice President Sara Duterte Braces for Impeachment Verdict Ahead of Christmas

Impeachment Trial Consequences Explained

A conviction in the impeachment trial would remove her from office and permanently disqualify her from holding public office, effectively ending her presidential ambitions. Prosecutors have narrowed their case to a single allegation of unexplained wealth, dropping three other charges to expedite proceedings. Duterte revealed that she and her defense team are preparing for the worst as the trial nears its end. The Senate impeachment court is expected to issue a verdict soon.

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Her defense is presenting evidence on Article II of the impeachment case, which accuses her of failing to truthfully disclose assets in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth and failing to divest from businesses as constitutionally required. If acquitted, Duterte said it would simply mean continuing current programs for the Office of the Vice President. She explained that next year, all projects would be implemented as planned, with the only difference being budget adjustments.

However, she warned that a guilty verdict would bring a lot of consequences, including potential job losses. She said around 300 families of employees from various OVP satellite offices across the country may be affected because those positions are coterminous with her term. Duterte also mentioned that she is preparing to ask staff at the OVP headquarters in Mandaluyong City to move out if she is convicted.

Duterte Warns Staff Job Losses Risk

She emphasized that if acquitted, they would only need to prepare for project rollouts in 2027. Regardless of the outcome, she said she will accept the Senate impeachment court's decision. She stated that they will live with the consequences of what she described as an out-of-mind decision by President Marcos.

The impeachment trial represents the biggest escalation in a political conflict between Duterte and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The two were powerful allies when they ran on a joint ticket and won the 2022 election, but their relationship later soured. Marcos, who is limited to a single term and cannot run in 2028, has said the impeachment is a legislative matter. Malacañang has repeatedly stated that Marcos is not influencing the impeachment proceedings.

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Separately, Duterte is facing a criminal case with three counts of grave threats linked to comments she made about President Marcos, the first lady, and a former House speaker. She denies any wrongdoing in that case.

Sara Duterte ICC Father Fears

Additionally, she expressed concerns about her father, Rodrigo Duterte, who faces trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague on Monday. He is accused of crimes against humanity during his six-year war on drugs, during which thousands were killed. Sara Duterte said she expects her 81-year-old father will not get a fair hearing at the ICC. She suggested that after the ganging up of superpowers, the ICC would want to make a statement that they are in the right.

She also said it is unfair to demand that an 81-year-old man appear in court every day for proceedings, doubting he can focus and give his time and attention. When asked about her impeachment trial, she reiterated that she is preparing for the worst and warned that a guilty verdict would come with many consequences. Her comments underscore the high stakes of the impeachment trial, which could reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2028 elections.

With the Senate verdict expected soon, Duterte remains defiant, focusing on her responsibilities and the welfare of her staff. The case continues to draw national attention as a key moment in Philippine politics.