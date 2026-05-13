Philippine U.P. represents the country in 2026 AUBL, aiming high in battle against region's best

The University of the Philippines aims to showcase its mettle against the best collegiate clubs in the region when it takes part in the 2026 Asian University Basketball League (AUBL) in China this August. The Fighting Maroons is among the 12 teams battling for the prestigious title, which will be contested from August 2nd to 9th at the Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

The University of the Philippines, represented by the Fighting Maroons , will partake in the 2026 Asian University Basketball League ( AUBL ) in China in August, aiming to challenge the best collegiate clubs in the region.

Among the 12 teams competing in the second edition are six holdover teams and six newcomers, including UP, which finished as a runner-up in the UAAP Season 88 men's basketball after a heartbreaking loss to De La Salle University. The lineup boasts defending champion National Chengchi University of Chinese Taipei, last year's runner-up Tsinghua University of China, Hakuoh University of Japan, Yonsei University of Korea, Chinese University of Hong Kong, and Peking University.

The Philippines and Australia welcome new entrants for this edition, as UP, Korea University, National University of Mongolia, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, University of Sydney, and Waseda University are expected to participate. The tournament promises a thrilling encounter between student-athletes from the universities, with the closest connection to the game and a direct connection to top competition from across the region





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AUBL Asian University Basketball League Philippine U.P. Fighting Maroons China Hangzhou Binjiang Gymnasium Binjiang Gymnasium In Hangzhou China De La Salle University AUBL Season 88 Determined To Challenge The Best Collegiate Cl Close Connection To The Game And Players Pride Tradition And Atmosphere That Make Collegiate Sports So Spec University Basketball Close Encounter Between Student-Athletes From Top Competition From Across The Region

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