Philippine Truth Commission Launches to Document Drug War Killings

An independent civilian-led Truth Commission formally launches on May 27 to document extrajudicial killings from the Philippine drug war. The Commission, chaired by former ICC judge Raul Pangalangan, aims to record survivor testimonies and recommend accountability measures. Meanwhile, former President Rodrigo Duterte faces his first ICC status conference on the same day.

An independent, civilian-led Truth Commission will be formally launched on Wednesday, May 27, at the Archbishop's Palace in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, according to a statement from organizers.

The Philippine Truth and Reconciliation Commission, also known as the Truth Commission, was formed to establish a credible public record of extrajudicial killings and related abuses linked to the government's drug war, which escalated in 2016. The Commission will focus on documenting survivor testimonies, recommending accountability measures, and identifying institutional reforms to prevent future violence.

Human rights groups in Davao City have long called for justice and an end to killings and impunity, holding candle-lighting ceremonies and other events to mark these demands. The Commission will be chaired by Atty. Raul Pangalangan, former Dean of the College of Law of the University of the Philippines and former judge of the International Criminal Court. The four other Commissioners are forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun, Adamson University President Fr.

Danny Pilario, trauma expert Dr. Al Fuertes, and journalist and human rights researcher Carlos Conde. Conde, a Mindanawon who heads Rights Report Philippines and is a former Senior Researcher of the Asia Division of Human Rights Watch, will also serve concurrently as the Truth Commission's Executive Director.

The need for a Truth Commission has always been the call of human rights defenders in the Philippines and even the international Human Rights Watch, but late last year, a formal call was made during a press conference with civil society organizations, Conde told MindaNews. Also on May 27, former President Rodrigo Duterte, accused of crimes against humanity before the ICC, will be represented by his new lawyer, Peter Haynes, during the first status conference of the ICC's Trial Chamber III.

Duterte, through his lawyer, emailed the Trial Chamber on May 21 a request stating that he wishes to waive his right to appear before the Chamber on May 27, 2026 and fully trusts his legal team to address procedural matters. Duterte was charged for the killings during his war on drugs from November 2011 to March 2019, when the Philippines was a state signatory to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.

Within that period, Duterte was vice mayor from 2011 to 2013, mayor from 2013 to 2016 and President from 2016 to 2022. In its ruling on the confirmation of charges, the ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber concluded that Duterte is criminally responsible for murder as a crime against humanity in Davao City during his mayoral period, for murder of high-value targets across the Philippines during his presidential period, and for murder and attempted murder in clearance operations during his presidential period.

The ICC stated that these charges cover only a representative sample of the thousands of killings recorded during the period. Before the ICC, the Commission on Human Rights investigated the killings in 2009, but no one came forward to admit involvement until self-confessed hitman Edgar Matobato testified at the Senate in 2016 and retired police officer Arturo Lascanas recanted his earlier testimony and exposed the Davao Death Squad





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