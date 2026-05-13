Philippine Troops Exchange Gunshots Inside Senate Amid Crackdown Allegations

Philippine troops exchanged gunshots inside the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on May 13, 2026, as a senator wanted by the International Criminal Court sought refuge. The dramatic scenes unfolded as Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, a former president Rodrigo Duterte’s top enforcer during his bloody drug war, remained holed up in the Senate complex to dodge arrest and transfer to the Netherlands over alleged crimes against humanity.

Philippine troops exchange gunshots inside the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on May 13, 2026. Multiple gunshots were heard late Wednesday inside the Philippine Senate , where a senator wanted by the International Criminal Court has sought refuge.

At least five shots rang out, sending journalists, lawmakers and staff fleeing for cover, minutes after soldiers with rifles and protective gear went up the stairs of the legislative building. The dramatic scenes unfolded as Senator Ronald Dela Rosa—former president Rodrigo Duterte’s top enforcer during his bloody drug war—remained holed up in the Senate complex to dodge arrest and transfer to the Netherlands over alleged crimes against humanity.

Earlier Wednesday, Dela Rosa had appealed to the military to oppose attempts to detain him, urging former colleagues to resist any move by President Ferdinand Marcos’s government to hand him over. Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, who had barred government agents from arresting his ally, said on his official Facebook page he did not know who fired the shots.

A television journalist was seen crying as she reported live from inside the building, while another senator, Robin Padilla, urged reporters to evacuate. Dela Rosa, known as ‘Bato,’ served as national police chief from 2016 to 2018 during the early phase of Duterte’s anti-drug campaign. The crackdown left thousands dead, human rights monitors say, many of them drug users and low-level narcotics peddlers.

Duterte was arrested in March last year, flown to the Netherlands on the same day, and is detained in the Hague where he awaits trial. Dela Rosa had not been seen publicly since November before emerging on Monday to take part in an unexpected vote that helped Duterte loyalists capture control of the Senate





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