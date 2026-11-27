The Philippines recorded its widest-ever monthly trade deficit of $6.95 billion in October as imports and exports both reached record highs since data collection began in 1991.

The Philippines posted its widest trade deficit in history in October, hitting close to $7 billion, even as both exports and imports registered their highest monthly values since the government started compiling merchandise trade statistics in 1991.

The trade deficit amounted to $6.953 billion in October, a 65.5-percent to 65.6-percent increase from the $4.198 billion recorded in October last year. It also widened from $5.419 billion in September. This marked a spike from the 16.0-percent increase in the trade deficit in September and a reversal of the 27.8-percent decline in October last year.

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The balance of trade in goods, the difference between the value of exports and imports, indicates that a country's imports exceeded its export value when in deficit, while a surplus indicates more exports than imports. Exports for the month totaled $10.565 billion, a 41.8-percent increase from the $7.448 billion in total export sales during the same month last year.

Philippine Exports Hit Record High

This extended the country's export growth streak to 22 months and continued the two-digit export growth streak since June, following modest single-digit growth during the first five months of the year. This also marked the first time the country's monthly export value hit $10 billion, making it the highest export value since the PSA started recording in 1991. It was the third consecutive month Philippine exports have set record highs, with $9.11 billion in August and $9.87 billion in September.

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Prior to this, exports reached previous record highs in March and June of this year, at $8.17 billion and $8.8 billion, respectively. Imports for the month stood at $17.519 billion, the highest recorded since data collection started in 1991. This was 50.4 percent higher than the $11.647 billion a year ago and compares with the $15.489 billion in September. The October import value was also the highest recorded import value since the series began in 1991.

Prior to this, the record was at $15.03 billion, recorded in September. The country's imports have recorded two-digit monthly growth rates since February. The latest figures brought total external trade in goods to $28.084 billion in October, 47.1 percent higher than the $19.095 billion a year ago and higher than the $25.560 billion in September. This was also the highest on record since 1991.

Imports made up 62.4 percent of total external trade, while the remaining 37.6 percent comprised exports. Year-to-date exports and imports were $84.71 billion and $139.09 billion, respectively. This also makes the year-to-date values record highs for both exports and imports since the PSA started tracking in 1991. The biggest increase in imports was in electronic products, which grew by $4.440 billion to $7.452 billion.

This was followed by mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials which climbed $778.44 million; telecommunication equipment up $223.06 million; cereals up $133.94 million; and transport equipment up $110.12 million. Electronic products were also the country's top imports for October, amounting to $7.45 billion, or 42.5 percent. This was followed by mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials at $2.23 billion, or 12.7 percent, and transport equipment at $1.04 billion, or 6.0 percent.

Major Import Sources And Categories

Imports of raw materials and intermediate goods accounted for the largest share of imports among major types of goods at $8.52 billion, or 48.6 percent. This was followed by capital goods at $4.05 billion, or 21.3 percent, and consumer goods at $2.66 billion, or 15.2 percent. China was the biggest source of imports for October, with $5.19 billion or 29.6 percent.

South Korea came in second with $3.57 billion or 20.4 percent, followed by Indonesia with $1.031 billion or 5.88 percent, Japan with $1.028 billion or 5.87 percent, and Thailand with $893.19 million or 5.1 percent. Completing the top five import trading partners were the Republic of Korea at $3.57 billion and the remaining partners as listed. The largest jump in exports was seen in electronic products, which grew by $3.206 billion.

The export of other mineral products rose by $165.35 million, gold by $127.32 million, electronic equipment and parts by $58.15 million, and woodcrafts and furniture by $33.25 million. Electronic products were the country's top exports in October in terms of commodity group, amounting to $7.40 billion, or 70 percent of total exports. This was followed by other mineral products at $418.29 million, or 4.0 percent, and machinery and transport equipment at $360.34 million, or 3.4 percent.

Manufactured goods remained the top major type of goods at $9.06 billion, or an 85.8-percent share. This was followed by mineral products at $823.05 million, or 7.8 percent, and total agro-based products at $506.99 million, or 4.8 percent. The United States was the biggest recipient of Philippine exports during the month, with $2.76 billion, or 26.1 percent.

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Top Export Destinations In October

Vietnam followed with $1.85 billion, or 17.5 percent; Hong Kong with $1.33 billion, or 12.6 percent; China with $938.96 million, or 8.9 percent; and Japan with $628.93 million, or 6.0 percent. The majority of the country's exports went to Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation countries in October, accounting for $9.36 billion, or 88.6 percent of total exports.

This was followed by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership at $4.81 billion, or a 45.5-percent share, and East Asia at $3.48 billion, or a 33-percent share. By geographic region, the top destination of exports was East Asia, amounting to $3.48 billion or 33.0 percent. This was followed by Southeast Asia at $2.93 billion, 27.8 percent, and Northern America at $2.81 billion, 26.6 percent.

The Department of Trade and Industry said the sustained upward trajectory of the country's exports shows the resilience and growing competitiveness of domestic industries amid an evolving global trade environment. Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said the historic export performance shows that Philippine industries can compete and win in global markets.

Surpassing the $10 billion mark in monthly exports for the first time reflects the strength of our manufacturing sector, the dynamism of our exporters, and the effectiveness of our efforts to expand market access and strengthen trade competitiveness, she said. She also attributed the achievement to the country's increasing number of free trade agreements and the government's strategic trade policy.

Government Trade Strategy And Goals

She added that the government aims to capitalize on this momentum by attracting investments, diversifying products and markets, and integrating more local businesses into global value chains. She said their primary focus moving forward would be broadening the export base to ensure micro, small and medium enterprises can actively participate in international trade.

Earlier this month, a separate statement said the Philippines and its Southeast Asian neighbors should explore trading opportunities beyond traditional partners and shift away from heavy reliance on the United States for exports and China for supplies. Improved infrastructure for inter-island transport and rail is very important for moving goods inside the country because import-export is also dependent on internal logistics and warehousing, the statement said.

So that's the other big area of infrastructure that we should develop, it added in a separate interview.