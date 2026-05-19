Philippine Supreme Court Suspends Steel Manufacturing Firm Operations Citing Labour and Health Violations

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) raised serious concerns on May 19, 2026, regarding the alleged nationwide distribution of substandard and radiologically-contaminated steel reinforcement bars from Philippine Sanjia-Steel Corporation (Sanjia) in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental. This issue was raised following a major raid conducted by authorities.

THE Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) raised serious concerns on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, over the alleged nationwide distribution of substandard and radiologically-contaminated steel reinforcement bars following a major raid on Philippine Sanjia-Steel Corporation (Sanjia) in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental.

In a press conference, PAOCC Executive Director retired General Benjamin Acorda Jr. described the findings inside the steel manufacturing facility as "deeply concerning," saying the operation exposed possible violations involving hazardous materials, labor standards, immigration laws, and consumer protection regulations. Authorities implemented search warrants on May 15 inside the Sanjia compound located within the Phividec Industrial Authority estate in Zone 1, Baluarte, Tagoloan.

The operation involved personnel from the NBI, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI), Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, and Philippine Air Force. NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the investigation began in March 2026 after concerned citizens and informants reported that Sanjia was allegedly manufacturing steel rebars that failed to comply with Philippine National Standard (PNS) 49:2020.

He said laboratory examinations conducted by the Department of Trade and Industry’s Bureau of Philippine Standards revealed multiple failures in mass variation, elongation, and surface deformation requirements — defects that could compromise the structural integrity of buildings and infrastructure projects. Matibag said through radiological examinations conducted by the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute, radioactive isotopes, including Uranium-238, Thorium-228, and Thorium-232, were found in steel rebar samples and industrial waste materials linked to the company’s operations.

Authorities said more than one million metric tons of steel rebar stored in warehouses may pose potential health and safety risks to individuals exposed to the materials over prolonged periods. The operation resulted in the arrest of 69 Chinese nationals and one Filipino for alleged violations of nuclear safety regulations, labor laws, immigration laws, and consumer protection statutes. Investigators also found that dozens of foreign workers allegedly lacked valid Alien Employment Permits and immigration documents.

Matibag said at least 30 foreign nationals were allegedly working without valid Alien Employment Permits, while another 30 reportedly failed to present valid passports and immigration documentation





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Philippine Supreme Court Suspend Operations Steel Manufacturing Firm Violations Public Health

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