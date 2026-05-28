Philippine Stocks Hit One-Month Low as US-Iran Strikes Reignite Inflation Fears

Philippine stocks plunged to a one-month low on Thursday as fresh US-Iran military strikes shattered hopes for a ceasefire, sending oil prices surging and fueling inflation concerns. All sectoral indices closed lower, with holding firms and mining leading the decline. Analysts cited renewed geopolitical tensions and rising energy costs as key drags on investor sentiment.

Philippine stocks tumbled to a one-month low on Thursday as fresh military strikes between the United States and Iran shattered hopes for a lasting ceasefire in the Middle East, reigniting fears of persistent inflation and prolonged market volatility.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) plummeted by 1.73% or 103.30 points, settling at 5,859.94, while the broader all-shares index declined by 1.37% or 45.99 points to close at 3,307.95. The selloff was broad-based, with all sectoral indices ending in negative territory, as investors scrambled to reduce risk exposure amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

The downturn was fueled by renewed anxiety over the fragile truce between the US and Iran, which had been in effect since early April but now appears increasingly vulnerable after a series of retaliatory attacks. Market participants also grappled with surging oil prices, which have historically been a key driver of inflationary pressures and corporate cost burdens.

The conflict escalated after Iran's Revolutionary Guard targeted a US airbase on Thursday, which followed US military strikes on an Iranian drone operation near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The strikes came hours after President Donald J. Trump denied reports that he was close to a compromise deal with Tehran, according to a Reuters report. This chain of events dashed hopes for a peace agreement and sent oil prices rebounding sharply.

After falling 5% on Wednesday, US crude futures surged more than 3%, while stock markets globally weakened and the dollar strengthened. The renewed hostilities underscored the fragility of the ceasefire that had been established in early April, and investors now fear that prolonged conflict could disrupt global oil supply, further complicating the fight against inflation. Locally, analysts pointed to a combination of domestic and external headwinds dragging the market lower.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Head of Sales Luis A. Limlingan noted that the fresh exchanges of strikes between the US and Iran renewed concerns over the fragile ceasefire, dampening investor sentiment and prompting broad-based selling pressure across sectors. He added that rising oil prices weighed heavily on the market, as higher energy costs could squeeze corporate margins and fuel consumer price growth.

Meanwhile, AP Securities, Inc. warned that the local bourse sank in anticipation of unfavorable US core inflation and gross domestic product data, amid ongoing Mideast war and stalled peace talks that prolong uncertainty around the recovery of global oil supply. The market also reacted to the heightened risk of inflation, which could force central banks to maintain or even tighten monetary policies, stifling economic growth.

All sectoral indices ended in the red: holding firms fell 2.61% (118.70 points) to 4,417.13; mining and oil dropped 2.44% (443.37 points) to 17,714.71; financials slid 1.94% (35.04 points) to 1,770.58; services declined 1.41% (42.10 points) to 2,924.36; property retreated 1.21% (23.27 points) to 1,895.3; and industrials dipped 0.68% (58.33 points) to 8,437.18. Value turnover rose to P5.65 billion on Thursday, with 718.18 million shares traded, up from P5.05 billion with 734.52 million shares on Tuesday.

The increased trading volume reflected heightened anxiety and aggressive selling by investors seeking to limit losses. As geopolitical risks persist and oil prices remain volatile, analysts expect the Philippine market to continue facing headwinds in the near term, with investor sentiment hinging on any signs of de-escalation or breakthroughs in peace negotiations





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Philippine Stocks US-Iran Conflict Oil Prices Inflation Fears Market Selloff

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