The PSEi rises 0.87% to 5,353.07 as investors buy dips, though economic risks and thin turnover signal caution despite a technical rebound.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index, known as the PSEi, climbed 0.87 percent or 46.09 points to close at 5,353.07 on Monday. This modest gain followed a steep three-day decline that had dragged the benchmark to its lowest level in more than six years. Investors engaged in selective bargain hunting after the market reached oversold technical levels, allowing the index to recover slightly from last Friday's sharp sell-off.

Market Rebound Driven by Technical Factors

While the broader All Shares Index also rose by 0.24 percent to finish at 3,012.38, the recovery remains fragile. Regina Capital Development Corp. Head of Sales Luis A. Limlingan stated that the PSEi closed higher primarily because investors exploited lower valuations. He noted that the rebound is largely technical, with market participants awaiting fresh positive catalysts to restore confidence and sustain any upward momentum.

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The previous trading session saw the PSEi plummet by 3.12 percent or 170.93 points to end at 5,306.98. This drop marked the index's lowest close since March 30, 2020, when it stood at 5,131.16 during the early days of pandemic-driven lockdowns. Despite Monday's gains, the index failed to break through the 5,400 barrier, closing below the intraday high of 5,419.49 recorded earlier in the session.

Stakeholders Cite Economic Risks and Resistance Levels

Philstocks Financial, Inc. Research Manager Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco explained that the main benchmark recorded an intraday peak of 5,419.49 but trimmed its gains by the closing bell. He argued that previous support levels are now transforming into resistance, indicating that upward movement is encountering significant selling pressure. Tantiangco emphasized that thin net value turnover shows many investors are staying on the sidelines due to lingering downside economic risks.

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Trading activity increased slightly, with value turnover rising to P11.67 billion on Monday compared to P9.98 billion on Friday. The total number of shares traded also grew, reaching 1.29 billion issues from the 1.06 billion shares that changed hands in the previous session. Despite this uptick in volume, the overall sentiment remains cautious as macroeconomic concerns continue to weigh heavily on market psychology and investor behavior.

Sector Performance and Foreign Investor Activity

Col Financial Group, Inc. Research Analyst Denise Joaquin identified bargain hunting in heavily sold index stocks as the primary driver of the recovery. Specifically, she pointed to gains in DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and International Container Terminal Services, Inc., which helped pull the broader market higher. These individual stock performances offset weakness in other sectors, contributing to the net positive close for the day.

Sectoral indices closed mixed, with Services leading gains by rising 3.38 percent or 81.82 points to 2,503.13. Mining and oil advanced by 0.87 percent to 15,648.50, while holding firms increased by 0.84 percent to 4,222.94. In contrast, financials dropped by 0.91 percent to 1,812.27, industrials fell by 0.64 percent to 6,883.92, and the property sector slipped by 0.08 percent to 1,730.03, reflecting divergent performance across the economy.

Foreign investor sentiment showed signs of stabilizing, as net foreign selling decreased significantly to P18.44 million from the previous session. This contrasts sharply with the P853.07 million in foreign outflows recorded on Friday. While the reduction in selling pressure provides some relief, analysts caution that the market's long-term trajectory depends on resolving underlying macroeconomic uncertainties and the emergence of stronger fundamental drivers to support sustained growth.