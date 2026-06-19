Philippine Stocks Dip as Central Bank Hikes Rates Amid Inflation Concerns

The Philippine stock market ended the week lower following a 25 basis point rate hike by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which cited strong inflationary pressures. The main PSEi fell 0.30% to 6,135.35, while the broader All Shares index dropped 0.37% to 3,380.77. All sectoral indices closed in negative territory, with mining and oil leading losses. The BSP raised its inflation forecast for the year to 6.4%, up from 6.3%, pointing to global supply shocks from the Middle East conflict. Higher expected fixed-income yields reduced the appeal of equities, analysts noted.

The Philippine stock market closed lower on Friday as investors reacted to the latest monetary policy decision by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ( BSP ). The main PSEi lost 18.31 points, or 0.30%, ending the week at 6,135.35.

The broader All Shares index also declined, shedding 12.64 points, or 0.37%, to settle at 3,380.77. The downturn was largely attributed to the BSP's 25 basis point rate hike, which shifted investor sentiment.

'The local bourse ended lower following the BSP's 25 bps rate hike, as expectations of higher fixed-income yields reduced the appeal of equities,' explained Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Regina Capital Development Corp., in a mobile message. The central bank's decision, announced on Thursday, was driven by 'strong inflationary pressures' stemming from elevated global oil and fertilizer prices.

In its updated outlook, the BSP now projects inflation to average 6.4% for the year, a slight upward revision from the 6.3% forecast in the previous policy meeting. Governor Eli Remolona Jr. highlighted that global supply shocks, particularly those arising from the conflict in the Middle East, continue to pose risks to price stability. The rate increase aims to curb inflation by making borrowing more expensive, which in turn can slow economic activity and reduce demand-driven price pressures.

However, this monetary tightening typically makes fixed-income assets more attractive relative to riskier equities, leading to a reallocation of capital away from stocks. Sectoral performance was overwhelmingly negative, reflecting broad-based selling pressure. The mining and oil sector bore the brunt, plunging 3.76%, likely due to its sensitivity to commodity price volatility and the prevailing high-cost environment. Services fell by 0.84%, holding firms dropped 0.80%, property declined by 0.28%, and the industrial sector slipped 0.09%.

Only minimal gains were seen, if any, across the board. Market activity showed that 1.321 billion shares, worth approximately P11.175 billion, were traded. Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones by 111 to 81, while 48 issues remained unchanged. This distribution underscores the cautious and predominantly bearish mood among traders.

Overall, the market's reaction underscores the immediate impact of monetary policy on equity valuations and the ongoing challenge of balancing growth with inflation control in a volatile global context





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