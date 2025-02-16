Philippine Stock Market Needs Urgent Reforms, Says Investment Banker

Outdated capital market rules are hindering the Philippine stock market's competitiveness, according to Stephen CuUnjieng. He cites systemic inefficiencies, unfair share allocation, and a cumbersome IPO process as key issues that need to be addressed.

Urgent capital market reforms are needed in the Philippines as outdated rules have rendered its stock market among the least competitive in Asia, according to an investment banker. Speaking at a Manila Times economic forum last Thursday, Stephen CuUnjieng, highlighted systemic inefficiencies that are stifling investor confidence and hindering market expansion.

CuUnjieng pointed out that the process of share offerings in the Philippines involves a roadshow followed by a lengthy period, even though it has been shortened from three weeks to one and a half weeks. He criticized the allocation of shares, stating that only around 10 percent are actually given to retail investors, with the bulk going to trading participants. This, he argued, gives them an unfair advantage, as they can either retain the shares or sell them over-the-counter at a higher price. CuUnjieng further emphasized the contrast with more equitable systems in other Asian countries like Hong Kong, where demand is met proportionally, and the United States, which utilizes a placement system where 100 percent of shares are allocated at the underwriter's discretion. The Philippines, he lamented, is stuck in the '90s with its IPO process, which is no longer as lucrative as it once was. He urged a revisit and improvement of the system to align with regional practices and overcome the burden of having the worst listing rules in Asia. The country experienced a significant decline in capital raising activities last year, with only P82.37 billion raised compared to P140.95 billion in 2023. This drop, attributed to both internal and external factors, led to fewer IPOs than initially targeted. The stock exchange, however, remains optimistic for the future, aiming for six listings and P120 million worth of capital raising activities this year





