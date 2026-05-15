Philippine Stock Exchange Reports 49.9% Growth in First-Quarter Net Income

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) reported a 49.9% growth in its first-quarter net income, driven by the double-digit expansion of trading-related and service fees during the period. Operating revenues grew 18.5% to P746.81 million from P645.49 million, while total expenses and costs increased by 1.3% to P334.79 million.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) reported a 49.9% growth in its first-quarter net income, driven by the double-digit expansion of trading-related and service fees during the period.

Net income grew to P381.71 million from P254.67 million, as operating revenues grew 18.5% to P746.81 million from P645.49 million. Total expenses and costs increased by 1.3% to P334.79 million. Trading-related fees climbed by 15.7%, and service fees by 24.8%, as both the PSE and the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. posted 'brisk' trading activity, while fees from depository securities increased 5.9%.

The market's positive momentum may have been short-lived but the bullish stance during the first two months of the year helped lift our first quarter numbers. Despite the persistent global and domestic headwinds, we remain committed to our strategic roadmap and continue to pursue product, technology, and sustainability initiatives that will reinforce the Exchange's long-term resilience and competitiveness





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Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. Net Income Trading-Related Fees Service Fees Operating Revenues Total Expenses And Costs Depository Securities Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. Global Headwinds Domestic Headwinds Strategic Roadmap Product Initiatives Technology Initiatives Sustainability Initiatives

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