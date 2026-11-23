The PSEi closed at 5,353.07 on Monday after rising 0.87% following a sharp six-year low last Friday. Investors engaged in selective bargain hunting despite lingering macroeconomic concerns.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index advanced by 0.87 percent on Monday, closing at 5,353.07 points after recovering from a significant decline in the previous trading session. The bellwether index gained 46.09 points, marking a slight improvement driven by bargain hunting activity as investors targeted oversold valuations. This upward movement provided a technical relief for market participants following last week's steep sell-off that had sent benchmark levels to their lowest point in over six years.

Market Mechanics and Trading Volume Details

The broader All Shares Index also edged higher by 0.24 percent, adding 7.09 points to finish at 3,012.38, although the gain was more modest than the main index. Trading activity increased on Monday compared to Friday, with net value turnover rising to 11.67 billion pesos. This volume represented 1.29 billion shares changing hands, up from the 9.98 billion pesos and 1.06 billion shares traded on the previous day. The increased liquidity suggests a temporary influx of capital, although market participants remain cautious about the sustainability of this momentum.

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Analyst Perspectives on Technical Rebound

Luis A. Limlingan, Head of Sales at Regina Capital Development Corp., attributed the positive close to investors capitalizing on lower valuations after the market reached oversold conditions. He noted that the previous Friday's 3.12 percent drop, which saw the index fall 170.93 points to 5,306.98, was the steepest decline in over six years. That low was comparable to levels seen in March 2020 during the initial coronavirus pandemic lockdowns in the Philippines, where the index closed at 5,131.16. Despite the current rise, Limlingan warned that the recovery is largely technical and vulnerable to prevailing macroeconomic concerns.

Resistance Levels and Economic Risks

Japhet Louis Tantiangco, Research Manager at Philstocks Financial, Inc., observed that the PSEi was unable to sustain gains above the 5,400 level despite an intraday high of 5,419.49. This failure to hold higher ground implies that previous support levels are now acting as resistance, deterring further bullish activity. Tantiangco highlighted that many investors are staying on the sidelines due to lingering downside economic risks, which continue to cap the market's potential rebound. The thin net value turnover in subsequent sessions often indicates a lack of strong conviction among institutional players.

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Driver Stocks and Sectoral Performance

Denise Joaquin, Research Analyst at COL Financial Group, Inc., identified bargain hunting in heavily sold index constituents as the primary driver of the daily recovery. Specific attention was drawn to DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and International Container Terminal Services, Inc., whose movements helped anchor the index. Sectoral performance was mixed, with the Services sector leading gains by 3.38 percent to reach 2,503.13 points. Mining and Oil advanced by 0.87 percent to 15,648.50, while Holding Firms increased by 0.84 percent to 4,222.94. Conversely, Financials dropped by 0.91 percent to 1,812.27, Industrials fell by 0.64 percent to 6,883.92, and Property slipped slightly by 0.08 percent to 1,730.03.

Foreign Investment Flows and Future Outlook

Net foreign selling decreased significantly on Monday, dropping to 18.44 million pesos from a substantial outflow of 853.07 million pesos in the previous session. This reduction in selling pressure provides a minor boost to domestic liquidity and sentiment. However, market experts emphasize that without fresh positive catalysts to restore confidence, the upward momentum may remain fragile. Investors continue to await clearer signs of economic stabilization before committing to larger positions, keeping the market sensitive to external global shocks and local macroeconomic data releases.