The PSEi falls to its lowest close since May 2020 as investors take profits. The Philippine peso strengthens against the dollar as crude oil prices decline, easing inflation concerns.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) plunged to a fresh 6.5-year closing low on Thursday, snapping a two-day winning streak as renewed profit-taking and persistent economic concerns kept investors cautious. The benchmark index shed 33.93 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 5,477.91, marking its lowest finish since May 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Market Decline Triggers and Investor Sentiment

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Regina Capital Development Corp., stated that investors took profits following the market's recent recovery, with concerns over inflation, peso depreciation, and slowing economic growth continuing to weigh on sentiment. The market recorded 120 decliners against 66 advancers, while 51 issues were unchanged. Trading turnover reached P6.16 billion, excluding extraordinary block sales, indicating a cautious approach from the trading community.

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Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., attributed the decline partly to weaker net foreign portfolio investment data and softer earnings from some listed companies, which could signal stagflation risks. He also cited renewed geopolitical tensions after reports that US President Donald Trump was considering another round of strikes on Iran. These external factors, combined with domestic economic pressures, created a volatile environment for local equity markets.

Foreign Investment Flows and Key Stock Performance

Despite the overall market decline, foreign buying turned positive, with purchases concentrated in Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), according to AB Capital Securities Inc. Excluding Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and PLDT Inc., net foreign buying increased to P173 million from P54 million a day earlier. However, underlying turnover remained subdued at P4.07 billion, excluding a large block transaction involving GCash, indicating limited conviction among investors.

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AB Capital noted that the market's modest recovery toward the close, led by BPI which gained 1.5 percent, only partially cushioned the day's losses. The brokerage also noted continued weakness in International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), which fell 1.5 percent following developments related to the Durban ultimatum, although foreign selling in the stock remained relatively modest. These divergent performances highlighted the selective nature of current market participation.

Macroeconomic Support and Technical Market Levels

Ricafort pointed to the Philippine government's credit ratings being recently affirmed by Japan Credit Rating Agency, Moody's, and Rating and Investment Information as a stabilizing factor. Additionally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set to include Philippine bonds in its Emerging Market Local Bank Index starting Jan. 29, 2027. This institutional recognition provides a foundation of confidence despite the current equity market downturn.

Ricafort identified 5,400 as a major support level for the PSEi, while initial resistance was seen at 5,500 to 5,600. These technical levels are critical for traders monitoring potential reversals or further declines. The proximity of the closing price to the support zone suggests that any further drops could trigger increased buying interest from value investors looking for entry points.

Peso Strength Driven by Declining Oil Prices

The peso strengthened by four and a half centavos to P63.665 from Wednesday's P63.71 per dollar. It opened at P63.65 and traded from P63.64 to P63.8 per dollar. The volume reached $1.436 billion, up from the previous $1.264 billion. This improvement in currency value is directly linked to the drop in global energy costs, which reduces the trade deficit and supports the local currency.

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Ricafort explained that the peso slightly strengthened after global crude oil prices declined, which could then help ease inflationary pressures and lead to a stronger peso against the US dollar. Brent crude prices eased to around $91 per barrel from about $93 in the previous trading session, providing some relief from energy cost concerns. The world crude oil price is one of the most important leading indicators for the peso exchange rate, and now that oil prices have gone down, the peso is performing relatively better. This dynamic offers some protection to consumers and businesses facing higher operational costs.