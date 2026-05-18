Philippine Sports Commission Unveils Regional Training Center in Dagupan for Gymnastics and Swimming

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) have officially inaugurated Dagupan City as Pangasinan's Regional Training Center for Gymnastics and Swimming.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has officially unveiled Dagupan City as Pangasinan's Regional Training Center for Gymnastics and Swimming, sparking excitement and strengthening hopes of shaping the next generation of Filipino world-class athletes.

PSC Chairman Patrick C. Gregorio and Dagupan City Mayor Belen T. Fernandez signed the Memorandum of Agreement along with PSC Commissioners Walter Torres, Matthew 'Fritz' Gaston, Division Schools Superintendent Marciano U. Soriano Jr., and Finnela Sim, head of the Dagupan Youth and Sports Development Commission. As part of the collaboration, the PSC and the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP), led by president Cynthia Carrion, donated the very same equipment that Carlos Yulo trained on before becoming a world champion and clinching double Olympic gold in Paris 2024, an inspiring legacy now set to elevate the skills and dreams of Dagupan's young gymnasts.

National team coaches will also be deployed periodically to mentor local coaches and athletes, ensuring grassroots talent receives elite-level guidance. Dagupan City gymnastics coach Jhune Sajonas and swimming coach Jeremy Jizmundo are proud products of the city's grassroots program. Through it, Sajonas earned a university sports scholarship and, after graduating, returned home to give back to the same program that shaped him.

Dagupan is already maximizing the new hub through its summer sports camp, exposing students to gymnastics and swimming during their school break. Dagupan City also has a pool of youth volunteers who are giving back to the community by sharing their time and talent for the kids. Dagupan joins a growing roster of PSC-backed Regional Training Centers (RTCs), including Bukidnon (boxing), Siargao (surfing, beach rowing), Zamboanga City (weightlifting), Cauayan, Isabela (rowing), and Candon City (archery), among others.

This initiative reflects PSC's vision of decentralizing sports development, empowering local governments, and building a nationwide network of champions, with RTCs projected to rise in Passi City, Iloilo, Tayabas, Quezon, Ormoc City, General Santos City, and Bacolod City in the future





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