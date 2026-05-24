Philippine Sports Commission Allocates Incentives for Palarong Pambasa Medalists for the First Time

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that for the first time, medalists of the Palarong Pambasa will receive incentives from the Philippine Sports Commission, recognizing their excellence in regular sports and para games.

For the first time, medalists of the Palarong Pambasa will receive incentives from the Philippine Sports Commission . President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced this in a video message during the opening ceremony of the event, where he also mentioned the additional support for school sports clubs by the Department of Education.

Twenty regional teams composed of more than 13,000 delegates are participating in the opening event at the Datu Lipus Makapandong Governor D.O. Plaza Sports Complex in Prosperidad.





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Philippine Sports Commission Palarong Pambasa Incentives Medalists Regular Sports Para Games President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Datu Lipus Makapandong Governor D.O. Plaza Spo Prosperidad

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