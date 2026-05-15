Philippine Space Agency Maintains ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Receives 'Very Satisfactory' Performance Rating from DBM

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) has maintained its ISO 9001:2015 certification and again received a "Very Satisfactory" performance rating from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for Fiscal Year 2025. PhilSA passed its first ISO 9001:2015 surveillance audit conducted by TÜV Rheinland, an international testing, inspection, and certification provider. The audit confirmed that the agency's Quality Management System remained compliant with international standards across key operational areas, including space science and technology applications, research and development, policy and planning, education and capacity building, public resource-sharing, and international cooperation.

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) has maintained its ISO 9001:2015 certification and again received a "Very Satisfactory" performance rating from the Department of Budget and Management ( DBM ) for Fiscal Year 2025 .

PhilSA passed its first ISO 9001:2015 surveillance audit conducted by TÜV Rheinland, an international testing, inspection, and certification provider. The audit confirmed that the agency's Quality Management System remained compliant with international standards across key operational areas, including space science and technology applications, research and development, policy and planning, education and capacity building, public resource-sharing, and international cooperation.

PhilSA Ad Interim Director General Gay Jane Perez said the recognition reflected the agency's efforts to strengthen institutional systems and improve public service delivery. She added that the agency remains committed to "upholding global standards and the responsible utilization of public funds" while advancing the country's goal of becoming a "space-capable and spacefaring nation.

" TÜV Rheinland also cited PhilSA's collaboration with stakeholders, particularly in delivering space data and services that support national programs, as well as the agency's monitoring and performance management systems. Meanwhile, PhilSA received a 4.02 or "Very Satisfactory" rating in the DBM's Annual Agency Performance Report for Fiscal Year 2025





MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippine Space Agency ISO 9001:2015 Certification Department Of Budget And Management DBM Fiscal Year 2025 TÜV Rheinland Quality Management System Space Science And Technology Applications Research And Development Policy And Planning Education And Capacity Building Public Resource-Sharing International Cooperation International Standards Global Standards Responsible Utilization Of Public Funds Space-Capable And Spacefaring Nation Space Data And Services Monitoring And Performance Management Systems Annual Agency Performance Report Performance Rating

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine National Police Chief Says Officers Must Refrain From Posting Political Content Amid Arrest Warrant OverkillingsThe Philippine National Police (PNP) chief has issued a warning to its personnel to refrain from posting political content online amid tensions stemming from the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant against former police chief and Senator Ronald dela Rosa.

Read more »

Philippine Senator Evades ICC Arrest Over Drug War CrimesPhilippine Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa urges military to resist government plans to hand him over to the ICC for crimes against humanity linked to Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war. Protesters demand his surrender for past violations.

Read more »

Michelin Guide recognizes 25 Philippine hotels in prestigious listYour Trusted Online Source, The News Authority of the Filipino.

Read more »

Philippine U.P. represents the country in 2026 AUBL, aiming high in battle against region's bestThe University of the Philippines aims to showcase its mettle against the best collegiate clubs in the region when it takes part in the 2026 Asian University Basketball League (AUBL) in China this August. The Fighting Maroons is among the 12 teams battling for the prestigious title, which will be contested from August 2nd to 9th at the Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

Read more »