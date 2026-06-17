Philippine Space Agency Issues Advisory on Long March 12 Rocket Launch

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) has issued an advisory regarding the launch of a Long March 12 rocket from the Hainan International Commercial Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan. The agency has warned of potential hazards to ships, aircraft, and communities on the ground due to the expected debris fall area.

Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) issued an advisory regarding the launch of a Long March 12 rocket from the Hainan International Commercial Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan.

The rocket was launched at around 10:45 a.m. Philippine time on June 17. The expected debris fall area lies within designated drop zones located about 25 nautical miles from Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, and 19 nautical miles from the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park. Information about the rocket's drop zone was disseminated through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued for the aerospace flight activity, with relevant government agencies and authorities notified ahead of the launch.

While the debris is not expected to fall on land or inhabited areas, PhilSA warned that it could pose hazards to ships, aircraft, fishing vessels and other craft traversing the area. There is also a possibility for the debris to float at sea and eventually wash ashore along nearby coastlines. PhilSA added that the possibility of the rocket's upper stages making an uncontrolled re-entry into the atmosphere cannot be ruled out.

The agency urged the public to immediately report any suspected rocket debris to local authorities and cautioned against retrieving, touching or handling any debris that may be found. The increasing frequency of global space launches has heightened the risks posed by rocket debris and uncontrolled re-entries to aviation, maritime activities and communities on the ground. The public is advised to exercise caution and follow proper protocols when dealing with rocket debris.

PhilSA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. In the meantime, the public is encouraged to stay informed and vigilant about the potential risks associated with rocket launches





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Philippine Space Agency Long March 12 Rocket Rocket Debris Uncontrolled Re-Entry Space Launches

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