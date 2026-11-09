Twenty senators urge Marcos to declare state of calamity as Super El Niño drives P6.87 billion farm losses

Twenty senators filed Proposed Senate Resolution 765 urging President Marcos to declare a state of calamity in areas hit by Super El Niño, citing P6.87 billion in agricultural losses and aid reaching only one in five farmers.

Twenty senators filed a resolution on Monday, November 9, urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to declare a state of calamity in areas affected or threatened by the Super El Niño, allowing access to funds to combat the weather phenomenon's impact on the country.

The senators pressed for urgent government intervention to protect farmers and fisherfolk, as worsening drought conditions threaten rural livelihoods, food production, and the country's water security. The call crossed political divides. The resolution, Proposed Senate Resolution No. 765, urges the President to act upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to address challenges faced primarily by the agricultural sector.

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Senate Resolution Signatories List

Those who signed included Senate President Win Gatchalian, Senate President Pro Tempore Tito Sotto, and Senators Kiko Pangilinan, Migz Zubiri, Bam Aquino, Risa Hontiveros, JV Ejercito, Lito Lapid, Joel Villanueva, Erwin Tulfo, Raffy Tulfo, Ping Lacson, Chiz Escudero, Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, Imee Marcos, Robin Padilla, Bong Go, Camille Villar, and Mark Villar. Under Republic Act No. 10121, the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, a state of calamity declaration mandates remedial measures.

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These include a price ceiling on basic necessities and commodities, monitoring and prevention of hoarding and profiteering, programming of funds for repair and upgrading of public infrastructure, and no-interest loans to affected communities. The resolution also cites Republic Act 12287, the Declaration of State of Imminent Disaster Act, allowing a state of imminent disaster if warranted. Pangilinan stressed the need for immediate action during the planting season.

Agricultural Losses From El Nino

"Planting season ngayon sa ating mga palayan at kailangan ng tubig. Kailangan mag-plant din tayo ng mga remedial measure tulad ng pag-impose ng price ceilings at laban sa overpricing, profiteering, at hoarding," Pangilinan said. According to the Department of Agriculture, the country has reported P6.87 billion in agricultural losses across 249,028 hectares as of September 26, 2026. This is nearly half, or 43 percent, of the losses recorded during the entire 2023-2024 El Niño episode.

On November 5, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration announced that a very strong El Niño was present in the tropical Pacific Ocean. PAGASA said it is expected to persist until the first half of 2027 and potentially peak by the end of 2026. According to PAGASA, the phenomenon will increase the likelihood of rainfall deficits, raising the odds of dry spells and drought.

Drought Conditions and Aid Gaps

Administrator Nathaniel Servando said five provinces experienced meteorological drought in October 2026, 11 were under dry spell, and 10 experienced dry conditions. The Senate resolution stated that while more than a hundred cities and municipalities had declared a state of calamity as of October 2026, the Department of Agriculture provided aid to only 2.53 million out of 11.12 million target beneficiaries. This means only one in five farmers are getting the help they need.

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As of October 6, 2026, some 106 cities and municipalities in Cagayan Valley, Caraga, Bicol, Calabarzon, and Soccsksargen had declared local states of calamity. These declarations affected approximately 388,375 people, according to figures cited in the resolution. According to the senators, around P39 billion is available under the country's disaster response fund. They called for its immediate mobilization to address mounting agricultural losses and gaps in assistance to affected communities.

Reports showed residents stocking up on water storage items. A store attendant at Trabajo Market in Manila assisted a customer buying a water container on October 6, 2026, with the vendor noting a slight increase in buyers of buckets and other vessels following reports on El Niño's effects. The senators warned that the drought threatens food production and water security, urging the government to protect farmers and fisherfolk.

They said a calamity declaration would speed up funding and remedial measures while the El Niño persists through the first half of 2027.