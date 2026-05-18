Philippine senators take oaths as senator-judges, pave way for impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte

The Senate has officially formed an impeachment court, with 23 senators taking their oaths as senator-judges in preparation for the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. The court, led by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, will issue a writ of summons to the vice president and commence a formal judicial review of her actions.

Philippine senators take their oaths as senator-judges before the formal convening of the Senate as an impeachment court for the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on May 18, 2026.

With Sen. Ronald \"Bato\" Dela Rosa absent, the remaining 23 senators on Monday afternoon took their oaths as senator-judges in preparation for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. This formation of the impeachment court is pivotal in addressing the allegations against the Vice President and facilitating a formal judicial review of her actions. In preparation for the court\'s convening, the Senate elected Jose Luis Montales as Senate Secretary, filling the vacancy left by Mark Llandro Mendoza\'s resignation.

Montales previously served as House Secretary General under then House speaker Alan Peter Cayetano during the tenure of former president Rodrigo Duterte. Meanwhile, Sens. Juan Miguel Zubiri and Joseph Victor \"JV\" Ejercito also declared their shift to the minority bloc, led by Sen. Vicente \"Tito\" Sotto III.

The impeachment court, which will be presided over by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, is scheduled to issue a writ of summons to the Vice President. This document will compel her to respond within 10 calendar days and require her appearance before the court upon notification. The impeachment proceedings will adhere to Article XI of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, which stipulates that the Senate holds exclusive authority to try and rule on impeachment cases





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Constitution Impeachment Philippine Senate Vice President Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Senator-Judges Jose Luis Montales Mark Llandro Mendoza Senate Secretary General Alan Peter Cayetano

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