Philippine Senate Transition into Impeachment Court

The Philippine Senate officially transitioned into an impeachment court in mid-May 2026, with the intention of trying Vice President Sara Duterte, marking a significant moment in the nation's contemporary political history. The proceedings follow accusations of misuse of confidential funds and explicit threats made by the Vice President against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other top officials.

The Philippine Senate officially transitioned into an impeachment court in mid-May 2026, with Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano administering oaths to 23 senator-judges to try Vice President Sara Duterte .

The historic proceedings follow systemic accusations transmitted by the House of Representatives regarding the alleged misuse of confidential funds and explicit threats made against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other top officials. The Senate ordered formal summons giving Vice President Duterte 10 calendar days to file her response, amid heightened nationwide police deployments bracing for intense public demonstrations from opposing political factions





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippine Senate Impeachment Court Vice President Sara Duterte House Of Representatives Confidential Funds Impeachment Case President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Officials Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano Article Of Impeachment Senator-Judges Senate Senate Building Maga-Asin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine Senate: Fugitive Senator's Escape, Senate Put on LockdownExclusive news report on the incident where a fugitive senator managed to escape during Senate session, leading to the Senate being put on lockdown.

Read more »

Senate to Hear Impeachment Trial Against Vice President Duterte, Civil Society Groups Urge Senate to ProceedThe Senate is scheduled to meet as an impeachment court on Monday to consider the cases filed against Vice President Sara Duterte. Civil society groups have gathered at the EDSA Shrine for a Mass organized by Tindig Pilipinas, urging the Senate to conduct the trial and wear their robes upon the convening of the impeachment court.

Read more »

Conflicting Interests in Philippine Senate Led to Senate FactionThe Marcos and Duterte political camps waged proxy wars, with allies and lackeys playing crucial roles. The confusion was amplified by fans of each side, who, blinded by faith, rejected logic and backed facts.

Read more »

Philippine Senate Begins Impeachment Trial Against Sara Duterte-Carpio Amid Political Turmoil and Senate Leadership ChangeThe Senate commenced an impeachment trial against Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio stemming from charges of misuse of public funds and amassing unexplained wealth. Sanchez dela Rosa's unexpected return may influence the trial's outcome, and President Marcos has distanced himself from the proceedings, emphasizing they are legislative issues. Analysts note the shift in Senate leadership following Sanchez dela Rosa's return, which could make prosecuting the vice-president more difficult.

Read more »