Philippine Senate Split Over Sine Die Adjournment: Rival Factions Clash on Procedure and Legitimacy

The Philippine Senate saw a dramatic division on its final session day as two factions clashed over the sine die adjournment. One bloc issued a memorandum declaring recess, while the other passed a concurrent resolution and elected a new acting Senate President, sparking accusations of illegality.

The Philippine Senate experienced a dramatic split on its final session day before the sine die adjournment , with rival factions each claiming authority over the chamber's proceedings.

Former Senate Secretary Jose Luis Montales distributed a memorandum dated June 3 to senators present in the plenary hall, stating that the Senate was in sine die adjournment and scheduled to resume regular session at 10 a.m. on July 27, 2026. The memorandum cited the Rules of the Senate and the approved Legislative Calendar, and noted that Senate committees could continue hearings, meetings, consultations, and investigations during the recess.

However, this move was immediately contested by a group of senators who claimed that only a concurrent resolution passed by both houses and approved on the floor could legitimately adjourn sine die. Only Senator Francis 'Chiz' Escudero from the Cayetano-led bloc attended the plenary session, marking the third consecutive day that most of the bloc's members skipped proceedings.

With Escudero present, twelve senators declared a quorum and elected Senator Sherwin Gatchalian as the new acting Senate President and Senate President Pro-Tempore. This group asserted that the sine die adjournment was properly conducted through a formal resolution and notification to the President of the Republic of the Philippines.

They further stated that a committee had been formed to inform the President, composed of Senators JV Ejercito, Raffy Tulfo, and Kiko Pangilinan, which they argued was the correct tradition and process under the Senate rules. Senator Juan Miguel 'Migz' Zubiri strongly criticized the memorandum issued by the Cayetano camp, calling it illegal and irregular. Zubiri explained that to declare sine die adjournment, a concurrent resolution must be passed in the plenary floor and approved by the body.

He emphasized that the Senate must formally announce the adjournment to the President, which they had already done earlier that day. Zubiri reiterated that the process involves creating a committee to inform the President, not a mere letter from the Senate President. The controversy highlights the deepening rift within the Senate, with both sides accusing each other of violating rules and traditions.

The political wrangling has raised questions about the legitimacy of legislative actions taken during the final days of the session and the authority of the Senate leadership. The standoff underscores the ongoing power struggle between the Cayetano-led majority and the opposition bloc, which has intensified as the Congress recessed. The opposition's move to elect a new acting Senate President was seen as a direct challenge to the leadership of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

Meanwhile, the Cayetano camp maintained that their adjournment memo was consistent with past practices and the Senate calendar. With the resumption of sessions set for July 2026, the internal conflict is expected to persist, potentially impacting legislative priorities and the chamber's ability to function effectively. The situation remains fluid, with senators from both sides vowing to uphold their interpretation of the rules and traditions of the Senate





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Philippine Senate Sine Die Adjournment Political Conflict Senate Leadership Zubiri

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