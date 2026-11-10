Escudero hopes Duterte impeachment trial ends before Christmas or New Year

Senate impeachment court presiding officer Francis Escudero says he hopes the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte concludes before Christmas or New Year, while clarifying no fixed timeline is being followed.

Senate impeachment court presiding officer Francis Escudero said Tuesday he hopes the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte will be finished before Christmas or New Year.

Escudero, also the Senate Presiding Officer, said he has long favored resolving the proceedings within the year so the country can move forward and focus on new challenges in 2027. Speaking in an ambush interview, Escudero said in Filipino that in a perfect world the impeachment should conclude before Christmas or the New Year regardless of who wins or loses.

Also read House Prosecutor Challenges VP Duterte to Take Stand in Impeachment Trial

He said this would allow the country to face a new chapter in the coming year rather than revisiting the same issue when 2027 comes. Escudero added that whichever side prevails, he hopes the matter can be overcome and brought to a close within this year. He said the goal is to face new challenges and problems in the year ahead without the impeachment hanging over the country.

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Escudero Hopes Trial Ends Before Year

The presiding officer clarified that the impeachment court is not following any timeline and could not say exactly when the trial would end. He said the ending would depend on the evidence presented by the defense and the flow of the hearings. Escudero noted that the Senate releases its schedule every month. He said the schedule he officially released covered only until November, and that the November schedule was released in October.

He added that there is no December schedule yet and that it will depend on what happens this month. The defense is currently presenting evidence and witnesses for Article II of the impeachment case against Duterte. Article II alleges unexplained wealth due to a supposed failure to truthfully disclose assets in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, or SALN.

It also alleges failure to divest in businesses as required for the President and Vice President under a Constitutional provision. The prosecution previously dropped three out of the four Articles of Impeachment leveled against the Vice President. The prosecution said its case would stand on Article II alone.

Article II Remains in Impeachment Case

The withdrawn impeachment articles were Article I on confidential funds, Article III on bribery, and Article IV on an assassination plot, grave threats, and inciting to sedition against President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former Speaker and incumbent Leyte 1st District Representative Martin Romualdez. The trial is ongoing, with the defense presenting its side on Article II.

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Escudero said the schedule for December has not yet been set and will depend on how the hearings proceed this month. He reiterated that he personally wants the proceedings concluded before Christmas or the New Year, but stressed that no fixed timeline is being followed. Escudero first expressed this preference in response to questions from reporters. He said he has long wanted the impeachment trial resolved within the year so the country can move on to new challenges in 2027.

He also said that regardless of the outcome, the important thing is for the country to overcome the issue and bring it to an end within this year. The impeachment court is presided over by Escudero as presiding officer. The defense is presenting evidence and witnesses for Article II. The prosecution has dropped the other three articles and is focusing on Article II alone.

No Fixed Trial Schedule Set

The trial schedule is released monthly, with the November schedule released in October and no December schedule yet. Escudero said the trial could not be given a fixed end date because it depends on the evidence and the flow of the hearings.