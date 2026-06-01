Philippine Senate paralyzed as majority bloc boycotts session, leaving no quorum

The Philippine Senate failed to conduct business after the majority bloc absent themselves from a scheduled session, resulting in a lack of quorum and stalling key legislation. Minority senators condemned the boycott as a dereliction of duty, while Senate President Tito Sotto appealed for the chamber's independence amid the political stalemate.

The Philippine Senate faced a historic standstill on Monday, June 1, after the majority bloc failed to appear for the scheduled 5 p.m. session, leaving only the 11 minority senators in the chamber-two short of the required quorum of 13.

The minority waited until 7 p.m. before dispersing, during which Senate President Tito Sotto released a statement urging the majority to uphold the Senate's independence, suggesting their absence was a deliberate act to force the country to question why a co-equal branch would fall silent. Meanwhile, Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who had been arrested earlier that day, claimed he received offers to leave the majority in exchange for the dismissal of his cases, though he did not specify who made them.

The minority bloc denounced the majority's absence as a "boycott of duty," noting it may be the first time in decades that work stopped because the presiding officer chose not to convene, not due to necessity like typhoons or the pandemic. They also questioned the lack of courtesy in informing them of the boycott and alleged that Sotto's call to suspend proceedings was a tactic to retain the Senate presidency while avoiding a floor vote on numbers.

With Estrada detained and Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa in hiding following an ICC arrest warrant, the majority's effective attendance dropped to 11, equal to the minority's, creating a deadlock. The lack of quorum left several key measures pending, including the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers, the Anti-Hospital Detention Bill, confirmations of military and police officials, and citizenship bills for Bennie Boatwright III and Matthew James Ramos. The Senate is scheduled to adjourn after sessions on Wednesday, June 3.

The minority urged the majority to protest through privilege speeches on the floor rather than paralyzing the chamber. Later in the evening, economist Winnie Mondsod and others displayed a blue banner reading "serve with integrity" in the plenary. The report was authored by Patrick Cruz, a multimedia reporter covering public finance, infrastructure, transportation, and Metro Manila politics for Rappler





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Philippine Senate Quorum Majority Bloc Minority Bloc Tito Sotto Jinggoy Estrada Boycott Legislation Magna Carta Of Barangay Health Workers Anti-Hospital Detention Bill ICC Arrest Warrant Bato Dela Rosa Senate Presidency Co-Equal Branch Parliamentary Deadlock

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