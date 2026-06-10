Philippine Senate Leadership Deadlock Paves Way for Possible Special Session

The ongoing deadlock in the Philippine Senate over the election of a new Senate President has prompted discussions about convening a special session of Congress to pass pending legislation and address urgent national issues, including the recent earthquake and budgetary constraints.

The impasse in the Philippine Senate regarding the election of a new Senate President has intensified, with Senate President Pro Tempore and acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian indicating that consultations are still ongoing with both the executive branch and the House of Representatives.

Gatchalian's bloc currently lacks one vote to secure the required majority of 13 votes to elect a new Senate leader. This leadership vacuum raises concerns about the Senate's ability to pass critical legislation, prompting calls for a special session of Congress to address pending bills and urgent national concerns. The situation stems from the turmoil within the Senate that has already delayed the passage of several important measures.

House Deputy Speaker Janette Garin emphasized that the complications within the Senate have directly contributed to the non-passage of vital bills. Among the pending measures in the Senate are the KALINGA Act, which aims to provide subsidies to those affected by the conflict between the United States and Iran; a bill mandating free breakfast for students from Grades 1 to 3 and for malnourished students up to Grade 12; and the promotion of several military officers nearing retirement.

These legislative priorities now face further uncertainty amid the prolonged leadership contest. Beyond the legislative backlog, pressing national issues are mounting. Gatchalian highlighted a series of crises: high oil prices, the onset of Super El Niño, and a recent earthquake. He noted that there are approximately P180 billion in available funds from the remaining budget that could be utilized for reconstruction and assistance to earthquake victims.

Specifically, he identified P17.8 billion in the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF) and P32 billion in the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) as potentially accessible for reconstruction efforts. Meanwhile, Batangas 2nd District Representative Gerville Luistro raised the possibility of a special session in the context of the upcoming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, suggesting the election of a presiding officer other than acting Senate President Win Gatchalian as an option.

The convergence of these factors-leadership deadlock, pending bills, and multiple crises-is fueling speculation about a special congressional session as a potential path forward





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Senate Leadership Deadlock Special Session Philippine Senate Legislative Backlog Earthquake Reconstruction Budgetary Funds NDRRMF LGSF Impeachment Trial KALINGA Act

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