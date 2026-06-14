Philippine Senate Leadership Crisis: Majority Vows to Counter Cayetano's Potential Disruptions

Senator Panfilo Lacson reveals that the Senate majority is prepared for any disruptive tactics by Alan Peter Cayetano during a special session, as the leadership dispute between Cayetano and Sherwin Gatchalian continues, with President Marcos Jr. urging resolution before convening parliament to pass urgent measures including Mindanao earthquake rehabilitation funding.

The Senate majority bloc is prepared for any potential disruptive tactics that Senator Alan Peter Cayetano might employ during an upcoming special session , according to Senator Panfilo Lacson .

Lacson stated that, with the exception of Cayetano and his supporters, all senators acknowledge Senator Sherwin Gatchalian as the legitimate leader of the Senate. He accused Cayetano of being willing to resort to any measure to retain a perceived hold on power. The majority bloc has developed contingency plans to address any scene Cayetano might create, though specifics remain confidential.

Lacson warned that Cayetano should not be underestimated, describing him as capable of dirty tricks and indifferent to the institution's welfare, caring only for his own interests. These remarks were made in a radio interview, delivered in both English and Filipino. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has indicated that a special session, intended to pass crucial legislative measures including a supplemental budget for Mindanao earthquake rehabilitation, will only be convened after senators resolve their internal leadership dispute.

Lacson suggested that Cayetano might attempt to physically seize the podium during the session, citing his history of such behavior. He urged Cayetano to refrain from disrupting proceedings and to engage in proper floor debate rather than via social media platforms like Facebook.

The tension stems from a recent leadership shakeup: on June 3, Cayetano was ousted as Senate President after Senator Francis Escudero shifted allegiance to Gatchalian's bloc, thereby establishing a quorum and ending a three-day stalemate caused by Cayetano's group's boycott of sessions. Cayetano maintains that he remains the rightful Senate chief, arguing that the Constitution requires 13 votes for election to the position, a threshold he claims Gatchalian did not meet.

Senator Joel Villanueva has also confirmed his readiness to attend a special session if called by the President, framing his attendance as a sacred duty under the Constitution. In a video message to his family at the Jesus Is Lord Church, Villanueva stated he would fulfill this obligation. He has not directly addressed speculation about him joining the new 12-member majority coalition led by Gatchalian.

Both Lacson and Villanueva expressed hope that the special session would finally settle the leadership controversy. Lacson praised Villanueva's constitutional stance, comparing it to the position taken by Escudero when he changed sides.

Meanwhile, the ongoing power struggle has adversely affected Senate employees, a point lamented by Villanueva. The situation remains fluid as the Senate grapples with its internal divisions while critical national legislation, particularly disaster relief funding, awaits action





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Senate Leadership Dispute Alan Peter Cayetano Sherwin Gatchalian Panfilo Lacson Special Session Congress Of The Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Senate President Political Disruption Mindanao Earthquake

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