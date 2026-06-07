Philippine Senate Leadership Crisis Deepens as Palace Backs Gatchalian Over Cayetano

A leadership rift in the Philippine Senate has escalated after a bloc of twelve senators elected Sherwin Gatchalian as acting Senate President, a move recognized by Malacañang but rejected by Alan Peter Cayetano's faction, which alleges executive interference and points to coordinated meetings with the Palace.

The political landscape within the Philippine Senate has intensified following the election of Senator Sherwin Gatchalian as Senate President Pro Tempore and subsequent designation as Acting Senate President by a bloc of twelve senators on June 3.

This development has drawn sharp criticism from Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and his allies, who boycotted the session and declared the move invalid. According to Senator Risa Hontiveros, speaking on Super Radyo dzBB, the Malacañang Palace and the entire Executive Department will recognize only the leadership of Acting Senate President Gatchalian. She emphasized that any coordination for a special session must be made directly with the President, as only Gatchalian's authority is acknowledged.

This stance directly challenges Cayetano's claim to the Senate presidency, which he argues remains legitimate despite the internal shift. Hontiveros further advised Cayetano to stop insisting on his leadership, noting that no one acknowledges it, and urged him to become a true public servant who prioritizes national interest over personal or allied interests.

She also refuted allegations of presidential interference, asserting that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. deeply respects the separation of powers, which is why the Senate is currently experiencing internal conflict rather than being dictated to. Meanwhile, Cayetano alleged that the election of Gatchalian was coordinated with Malacañang, pointing to meetings involving eleven senators and the executive branch. He also hinted at releasing evidence involving individuals who have been contacted, referring to the 'next chapter' in the unfolding drama.

The tension arises against the backdrop of Senator Jinggoy Estrada's arrest on plunder charges related to the flood control scandal, which has further polarized the Senate. Estrada was apprehended within the Senate premises after a warrant was issued by the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division, a move Cayetano described as politically motivated and part of efforts to undermine Senate independence





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Senate Leadership Crisis Sherwin Gatchalian Alan Peter Cayetano Malacañang Risa Hontiveros Philippine Politics Separation Of Powers Senate Independence Jinggoy Estrada Plunder Charges Flood Control Scandal

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