The Philippine Senate finished deliberations on the proposed P7.2-trillion 2027 national budget on Saturday, covering peace offices and executive agencies.

The Philippine Senate concluded its deliberations on the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027 on Saturday, according to a news release the upper chamber posted on its official Facebook page. The Senate said it had finished marathon deliberations on the spending plan for next year after days of rigorous plenary debate. The announcement outlined how lawmakers reviewed funding proposals for peace, social, and regional development offices as well as several other executive offices.

The Senate release described the process as a lengthy plenary review of the proposed national budget. The upper chamber stated that the proposed allocations for these offices were taken up during its deliberations, and the release listed specific peace and regional agency amounts alongside the wider executive allocations.

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Peace and Regional Development Offices Receive Specific Allocations

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) was allocated P9.304 billion, the largest sum among the peace, social, and regional development offices named in the release. The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) was set at P1.738 billion, while the Marawi Compensation Board (MCB) was set at P1.247 billion.

The National Amnesty Commission (NAC) received P266.6 million and the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) received P187.8 million. The smallest allocation listed was for the Metropolitan Baguio City, La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba, and Tublay Development Authority (MBLISTTDA), at P45.4 million.

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Executive Agencies Including DICT and Intelligence Bodies Also Reviewed

The Senate also took up proposed allocations for other executive offices, with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) receiving P8.514 billion, the largest figure in that group. The National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) was proposed at P3.086 billion and the National Security Council (NSC) at P1.122 billion.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) was listed at P335 million, and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) at P311 million. The Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) was set at P202.8 million, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) at P69.742 million, and the Optical Media Board (OMB) at P53.462 million. The release noted that other agencies were also covered.

What the Budget Figures Mean for Agencies and Taxpayers

For the agencies named, the figures represent the amounts the Senate deliberated as part of the proposed 2027 national budget, not final appropriations that agencies have already received. The source does not describe how each office will spend its allocation, so the release should be read as a record of proposed amounts only.

The spread of figures, from P45.4 million for MBLISTTDA to P9.304 billion for OPAPRU, shows how widely the proposed funding varies across peace, regional, security, and media-related bodies in the plan. The Senate release did not specify the next procedural step after the deliberations, so readers should check later official Senate and budget announcements for confirmation.