Philippine Rice Stocks Fall 8.3% in October as Corn Inventories Rise

Philippine Statistics Authority data reveals a drop in national rice reserves to 2.16 million metric tons in October, while corn stocks saw significant growth, signaling shifting supply dynamics.

Philippine rice stocks experienced a notable contraction in October, falling by 8.3 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). This decline underscores the tightness in national grain reserves, even as alternative cereals like corn have seen substantial growth in inventory levels during the same timeframe.

Annual Rice Inventory Decline

The country's total rice stocks stood at an estimated 2.16 million metric tons as of October 1, 2023. This figure represents a decrease from the 2.35 million metric tons recorded during the identical month in the previous year. The reduction highlights a seasonal or structural shift in how rice is stored across different sectors within the nation.

Also read Philippines Rice Inventory Drops 8.3% in October Amid Production Shifts

Monthly Stock Rebound

Despite the annual drop, October showed significant improvement over the immediate prior month. The volume of rice stocks increased by 13.2 percent from the 1.91 million metric tons recorded in September. This monthly surge indicates a recent influx of supply or a strategic buildup in reserves after a lower baseline in the preceding weeks.

Sector-Specific Distribution

When analyzing where these stocks are held, a clear divergence emerged between storage types. Inventories from A depositories dropped sharply by 38.0 percent on an annual basis, while household stocks also fell by 15.3 percent. Conversely, the commercial sector saw an annual increase of 12.6 percent, suggesting a consolidation of rice in private or trade channels rather than government or home stores.

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Commercial and Household Trends

In terms of month-over-month changes, the commercial sector led with a 31.7 percent increment, while household stocks saw a marginal 0.3 percent rise. Meanwhile, A depository stocks decreased by 3.2 percent from September levels. By October, the commercial sector held the largest share at 49.8 percent of total stocks, followed by households at 37.3 percent, and A depositories at just 12.9 percent.

Corn Stock Growth

While rice reserves tightened, corn inventories expanded robustly. Stocks as of October 1 reached approximately 996,810 metric tons. This reflects a strong 17.7-percent annual increase from the 846,810 metric tons inventory held in the same period last year, indicating a contrasting trend of abundance in corn supplies compared to the grain sector.