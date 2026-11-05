Philippine Rice Imports Projected to Exceed 5.5 Million MT in 2026

PCAFI warns that weakening peso and weather impacts drive rice import projections to 5.5 million MT in 2026, offsetting local production drops.

Philippine rice importation is facing significant headwinds due to the weakening of the Philippine peso against the US dollar, according to the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food, Inc. ( PCAFI). PCAFI president Danilo Fausto confirmed on Thursday that the currency decline will directly impact the cost and volume of incoming supplies. The organization expects the nation to import between 5 million and 5.5 million metric tons of rice in 2026 to ensure national food security.

Currency Strength Drives Import Costs

The financial burden on importers is intensifying as the local currency continues to lose ground against the US dollar. On Wednesday, November 4, the peso closed at P63.535 per dollar. Market analysts attribute this weakness to expectations of further acceleration in October's inflation rate, which has placed additional pressure on the local unit. This exchange rate volatility means that every metric ton of rice purchased from international markets costs more in local currency than previously projected, straining the national budget for food aid and reserves.

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Production Drops Due to Weather Patterns

Local palay production has suffered substantial losses this year, with over one million metric tons of losses expected due to the combined impacts of Habagat and El Niño. The Department of Agriculture (DA) initially projected total rice imports would reach or exceed 5 million metric tons in 2026 to offset these shortages. PCAFI has since revised this estimate upward, anticipating that imports might climb to 5.5 million metric tons to safeguard supply chains against further disruptions.

Stakeholder Analysis of Harvest Data

As of October, the country has already imported 4.8 million metric tons of rice, according to PCAFI data. The Federation of Free Farmers Cooperatives, Inc. (FFCI) provided context for these figures, noting that palay production from July to September reached 3.08 million metric tons, an 18 percent drop from the 3.75 million metric tons recorded in the same quarter of 2025. FFCI national manager Raul Montemayor clarified that this decline coincided with the primary planting period, meaning large harvests were not yet expected during those months.

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Yield Stability vs. Cultivated Acreage

Montemayor emphasized that while the total volume dropped significantly, the actual yield per hectare remained relatively stable. The primary issue was the reduced number of hectares planted and harvested, not a failure of crop productivity per unit of land. He noted that the biggest harvests typically occur in October, November, and December, so current low figures are partially a result of seasonal timing. Despite the 700,000 metric ton drop in harvest projections for 2026, FFCI officials do not anticipate a critical shortage.

Future Supply Security and Reserves

The FFCI projects that the 700,000 metric ton drop in 2026 harvest will only affect approximately 20 days of national supply consumption. This margin is considered safe because the massive 5 million metric ton import target will fill the gap. Montemayor stated that the country is not in danger because the combination of existing reserves and planned imports will maintain adequate supply levels for the population.

Next Steps for Rice Policy Implementation

The Department of Agriculture continues to monitor the situation closely as it prepares for the 2026 intake. The immediate next steps involve executing the procurement of the projected 5 million metric tons to offset the local production decline. Stakeholders will closely watch the peso-dollar exchange rate, as any further depreciation could push import costs higher, potentially influencing consumer rice prices in local markets throughout the coming year.