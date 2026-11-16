Philippine cash remittances rise 2.6% in September 2026, fastest in eight months

Cash remittances coursed through banks grew 2.6% year on year to $3.20 billion in September 2026, the fastest pace in eight months, as the United States, Singapore and Saudi Arabia remained the top sources, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Monday.

Money sent home by Filipinos abroad climbed 2.6% year on year in September 2026, the fastest pace seen in eight months, preliminary Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) data showed on Monday.

Cash remittances, or money coursed through banks by overseas Filipino workers, reached $3.20 billion in September 2026, up from $3.12 billion recorded in the same month last year. The September pace matched the 2.6% growth seen in February and was the fastest since January's 3.5% expansion. Month on month, cash remittances also rose from $3.035 billion in August 2026, according to the central bank data.

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US Remains Top Source of Remittances

The United States remained the top source of cash remittances, accounting for 39.8% of the total. Singapore followed at 7.1%, Saudi Arabia at 6.4%, Japan at 5.0% and the United Kingdom at 4.7%. Land-based workers accounted for the bulk of cash remittances with 80%, while sea-based workers made up the remaining 20%. The latest monthly figure brought the nine-month cash remittances tally to $26.626 billion, 2.3% higher than $26.03 billion a year earlier.

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Personal remittances, which include cash coursed through banks and informal channels as well as in-kind remittances, rose 2.7% to $3.553 billion in September from $3.461 billion a year prior. The BSP said seasonally adjusted personal remittances also rose moderately in September 2026, indicating sustained underlying growth in remittance inflows after accounting for seasonal factors. Personal remittances include in-kind remittances, aside from cash sent through banks and informal channels, the central bank noted.

Remittances Support Philippine Household Income

In the nine months to September, personal remittances grew 2.3% annually to $29.652 billion from $28.974 billion a year earlier. Both cash and personal remittances posted moderate growth in January to September 2026, the BSP said. Remittance inflows continued to support household consumption and domestic economic activity, underscoring their role as a stable source of household income and foreign exchange for the Philippine economy, the central bank added.

Cash remittances made up 7.5% of the country's gross domestic product in the third quarter, up from the 7.4% ratio a year earlier. Personal remittances accounted for 8.4% of GDP in the third quarter, rising from 8.2% previously.