The Philippine Red Cross turned over P56.1 million in shelter and livelihood aid on Nov. 22, 2026, to households in Bogo City and San Remigio, Cebu, affected by the 2025 magnitude 6.9 earthquake and subsequent typhoons, funded by the IFRC.

The Philippine Red Cross turned over P56.1 million in shelter and livelihood aid on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, to households in Bogo City and San Remigio in northern Cebu affected by the 2025 magnitude 6.9 earthquake and subsequent typhoons.

The turnover was held at the Don Celestino Sports Complex in Bogo City, with funding from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. PRC chairman and chief executive officer Richard Gordon and secretary general Gwendolyn Pang led the ceremony. Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez, Vice Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez and IFRC delegation head Adesh Tripathee attended. Gordon said rebuilding homes is about restoring dignity, safety, and hope to kababayans who lost everything.

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PRC Pledges Ongoing Commitment To Bogo City Recovery

He said the PRC remains committed to walking alongside the people of Bogo City through its volunteers, logistics and partnership with local leaders, not just during the height of an emergency but until families are back on their feet. Pang said recovery takes time and the Philippine Red Cross will continue to stand alongside these communities every step of the way, as its responsibility does not end with providing immediate relief.

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Under the shelter repair program, 203 households in Bogo City received P16.3 million in assistance, while 302 households in San Remigio received P21.1 million. Certificates of Completion and Turnover were awarded to the 505 households covered by the shelter repair program. The PRC allocated P7 million in full shelter assistance for 60 households in Bogo City and P8.3 million for 74 households in San Remigio. The aid covered construction materials and labor costs.

On livelihood support, 320 households received an initial grant of P9,000 each to help them restore their sources of income. The PRC said the milestone event marked a significant step in the recovery of communities severely affected by the magnitude 6.9 Bogo earthquake in 2025 and subsequent typhoons. The earthquake struck on Sept. 30, 2025, with its epicenter about 19 kilometers offshore from Bogo City, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Disaster Data Highlights Scope Of Damage In Cebu

By Oct. 29, the Department of Social Welfare and Development had recorded 21,326 homes damaged by the quake in Bogo City and 20,887 in San Remigio. About five weeks after the quake, typhoon Tino, also known as Kalmaegi, made landfall in Borbon, Cebu, on Nov. 4, 2025, according to Pagasa. In January 2026, the PRC and IFRC provided emergency shelter supplies in Bogo City and cash grants in San Remigio as part of an earlier relief distribution.

Sunday's turnover was part of the PRC's 2025-2027 Overall Multi-Hazard Operation, a roughly P360-million recovery program covering 18 provinces. The operation is scheduled to end in February 2027. The PRC launched the program after a series of disasters in 2025, including typhoons Opong, Nando and Tino, super typhoon Uwan, and earthquakes in Davao Oriental and northern Cebu. The PRC said those disasters affected about 20 million people across 70 provinces and damaged about 935,000 homes.