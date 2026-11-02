Philippine Red Cross Treats 8,721 Patients During Undas 2026

The Philippine Red Cross treated 8,721 patients during the Undas 2026 observance. This includes vital signs monitoring and hospital transfers for serious conditions.

The Philippine Red Cross reported on Monday that it has attended to 8,721 patients nationwide since October 29. This significant number reflects the ongoing observance of Undas 2026, a period where millions of Filipinos visit cemeteries to honor deceased relatives. The data comes from the organization's latest operational report released at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Undas 2026 Medical Response Overview

All 8,721 patients received vital signs monitoring as part of the standard medical protocol. The majority of these cases were classified as minor incidents requiring basic first aid or observation. These minor cases included dizziness, headaches, lacerations, and abrasions. Many individuals also suffered from insect bites and difficulty breathing due to the heat and crowds.

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Sprains and burns were also common among those seeking care during the festival. Hypertension and fever were frequent complaints among elderly visitors. Additionally, several individuals sustained injuries while traveling, including motorcycle crashes. The presence of medical teams at various locations ensured quick response to these everyday health issues.

Hospital Transfers and Welfare Services

Nine patients required transport to hospitals due to more severe medical conditions. These serious cases involved stroke, body weakness, loss of consciousness, and hypoglycemia. Prompt medical intervention was crucial for these individuals to prevent further complications. The rapid transfer system helped ensure that critical care was accessible to all visitors.

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Beyond immediate medical treatment, the organization provided 297 welfare assistance services. These services included psychological first aid for those grieving or stressed. Referrals and tracing services were also available for those needing further support. Hot meals and food packs were distributed to individuals facing hunger or fatigue.

Other forms of assistance included wheelchair services for 25 individuals who had mobility issues. Water provision was provided for 149 people to prevent dehydration. Information and education materials were also distributed to guide visitors. These comprehensive services addressed both physical and emotional needs during the observance.

Nationwide Deployment and Resources

For its Undas operations, the Philippine Red Cross deployed 1,977 personnel nationwide. This workforce was composed of 132 staff members and 1,845 volunteers. Their combined effort ensured a robust medical presence across the country. The deployment was carefully planned to cover high-traffic areas effectively.

The deployed assets included 73 ambulances ready for emergency transport. There were 404 first aid stations established for initial patient care. Additionally, 131 welfare desks were set up to handle non-medical inquiries. Forty-five foot patrols and 32 mobile units provided flexible coverage.

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Cemeteries accounted for the largest number of mobilization areas with 349 deployment points. These locations saw the highest concentration of visitors and potential health risks. Other areas included bus terminals, highways, and seaports for travelers. Airports and gas stations were also monitored to assist motorists. This strategic placement ensured comprehensive coverage for all Undas 2026 participants.