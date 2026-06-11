Philippine Red Cross Expands Humanitarian Services in Batangas with Torres Technology Center Corp. Donation

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has taken a significant step towards expanding its humanitarian services in Batangas after Torres Technology Center Corp. donated a 910-square-meter property on June 9, 2026 for the future PRC Batangas Chapter–Tanauan City Branch. The donation, which coincided with the 87th birth anniversary of philanthropist and businessman Feliciano 'Thotie' Torres, was formalized through a deed of donation signing and groundbreaking ceremony held beside the New Tanauan City Hall.

THE Philippine Red Cross (PRC) took a significant step toward expanding its humanitarian services in Batangas after Torres Technology Center Corp. donated a 910-square-meter property on June 9, 2026 for the future PRC Batangas Chapter– Tanauan City Branch .

The donation, which coincided with the 87th birth anniversary of philanthropist and businessman Feliciano ‘Thotie’ Torres, was formalized through a deed of donation signing and groundbreaking ceremony held beside the New Tanauan City Hall. The event was attended by PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon, Secretary General Dr. Gwendolyn Pang, Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, local government officials, community leaders and members of the Torres family.

WIDER SERVICE The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) expands its humanitarian services in Batangas after Torres Technology Center Corp. donates a 910-square-meter property on June 9, 2026 for the future PRC Batangas Chapter–Tanauan City Branch. PHOTO FROM PR





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Philippine Red Cross Torres Technology Center Corp. Donation Humanitarian Services Batangas Tanauan City Branch New Tanauan City Hall Feliciano 'Thotie' Torres Blood Center Training Center Humanitarian Hub Emergency Response Assets Ambulances Water Tankers Disaster Response Equipment Blood Services Program Blood Donor Recruitment Red Cross Training Safety Services Batangueños Industrial Parks Community Partnerships Advancing Humanitarian Action Transforming Impact Legacy Of Generosity Service To Humanity

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