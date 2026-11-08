Philippine Q3 GDP Forecast Below Government Target Despite Consumption Recovery

Economists project Philippine Q3 2026 GDP growth between 2.6% and 3.7%, falling short of the government's 3.5-4.5% target due to inflation and weak investment.

The Philippine economy is projected to show signs of recovery in the third quarter of 2026, driven by a slight uptick in household consumption. However, this anticipated growth is expected to fall significantly short of the government's annual target range. The Philippine Statistics Authority is scheduled to release the official third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data today.

The median forecast from a Manila Times poll of economists places the growth rate at 2.8 percent. This figure represents an improvement from the 2.3 percent recorded during the first three months of 2026. Despite this quarterly gain, the pace is markedly lower than the 4.0 percent growth observed a year earlier. Furthermore, the projected figures remain well below the government's downwardly revised target of 3.5 to 4.5 percent for the full year.

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Core Growth Projections and Economic Mechanisms

Unionbank chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion provided the most conservative estimate in the survey, forecasting a growth rate of 2.2 percent for the third quarter. Asuncion attributed the sluggish performance to a combination of persistent macroeconomic headwinds. He identified elevated inflation, weakened household purchasing power, subdued business investment, and high borrowing costs as the primary drags on economic activity.

According to Asuncion, the main downside risks include persistent inflation, weak consumer and business confidence, weather-related disruptions, and continued softness in the investment sector. He noted that while stronger recovery in government spending and exports could provide upside potential, domestic and external uncertainties are limiting the pace of any near-term rebound.

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Divergent Economist Perspectives and Stakeholder Views

Pantheon Macroeconomics economist Miguel Chanco offered a slightly higher forecast, expecting a 2.6 percent growth rate for the third quarter. Chanco described this outcome as a small bounce, suggesting that the rebound may be partially flattered by base effects. He emphasized that household consumption is recovering but will remain below average levels.

Chanco explained that households continue to face weak financial positions, rising prices, and subdued consumer confidence. He predicted that private investment might return to profitability after four consecutive quarters of decline. However, he argued this improvement would be driven mainly by low base effects in fixed investment and continued inventory building rather than strong organic demand.

Security Bank Corp. economist Angelo Taningco suggested a 2.7 percent growth rate, citing modest but steady growth in household consumption. Taningco highlighted that investment remains weak due to limited public construction activity and subdued private-sector confidence. He also noted that government spending grew only moderately, hampered by weather disruptions and work suspensions.

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, chief economist at Metrobank, echoed the 2.8 percent projection, noting that overall economic momentum is moderating. Mapa stated that consumption is constrained as households manage debt and contend with elevated prices. He added that government spending remains soft due to an ongoing probe into flood control projects.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort provided the highest forecast at 3.7 percent. Ricafort argued that the expected rebound would partly reflect a lower base of comparison following government underspending, particularly on infrastructure, in the second half of 2025. He suggested that possible catch-up spending on infrastructure could support an average GDP growth of 3 to 4 percent for the remainder of 2026.

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Real-World Impact on Trade, Inflation, and Consumer Behavior

Taningco pointed out that the trade deficit widened despite stronger exports. He attributed this widening to elevated oil prices and peso depreciation, which drove up import costs. He stated that the Philippine gross domestic product is unlikely to meet the government's annual target. Taningco anticipates modest growth in the fourth quarter, underpinned by holiday spending and increased inflows from remittances and tourist arrivals.

Mapa identified exports as the lone bright spot in the current economic landscape. He noted upside potential for mainstay electronics exports, which are benefiting from the artificial intelligence-driven boom in semiconductors. HSBC Global Research senior economist Aris Dacanay and Philippine National Bank economist Alvin Arogo both expect growth to hit 3.2 percent.

Dacanay explained that public investment remains weak, with the continued slowdown in public spending weighing on the broader economy. He highlighted that the labor market is weak and food inflation remains high, keeping consumer sentiment fragile. Consequently, many households are cutting back on spending and opting to save amid economic uncertainty.

Arogo suggested that the improvement could be driven by a recovery in transport spending following the initial oil price shock in the second quarter of 2026. He also cited a favorable base effect in public construction as a contributing factor. Asuncion reiterated that a stronger recovery in government spending and exports could provide upside, but persistent inflation and weather disruptions pose significant challenges.