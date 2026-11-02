Philippine Psychiatric Association on Living Funerals and Anticipatory Grief

Dr. Joan Mae Perez Rifareal explains how living funerals help patients and families process anticipatory grief and reconcile unresolved issues before death occurs.

Psychiatrist Dr. Joan Mae Perez Rifareal of the Philippine Psychiatric Association appeared on Tuesday's episode of the morning show Unang Hirit to discuss the psychological benefits of living funerals for terminally ill patients and their families. She explained that these gatherings allow individuals nearing the end of their life to receive validation, love, and support from those around them, which can significantly enhance their happiness and sense of control during their final days. The discussion highlighted how such events serve as a crucial mechanism for emotional processing and family reconciliation before a loved one passes away.

Mechanism of Anticipatory Grief Processing

The core mechanism behind the therapeutic value of living funerals lies in the way they allow participants to address anticipatory grief, which is the emotional distress experienced when expecting someone's death. Dr. Rifareal emphasized that these gatherings provide an opportunity for people to gradually work through their complex emotions even before the death actually occurs, rather than waiting until the funeral itself. This gradual processing helps both the person who is nearing the end of their life and the loved ones who will be left behind to navigate their feelings more effectively.

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By engaging in these提前 ceremonies, individuals can express unspoken words that are sometimes only said when someone is already gone. This immediate exchange allows for a more authentic and heartfelt connection between the dying person and their community, creating a space where validation and appreciation are openly shared. The psychiatrist noted that this direct communication helps to dissolve emotional barriers and fosters a deeper sense of closure and peace for all parties involved.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Reconciliation

Dr. Rifareal pointed out that such gatherings provide a unique opportunity for reconciliation among family members and friends who may have unresolved misunderstandings or lingering conflicts. By bringing everyone together while the patient is still present, the living funeral creates a conducive environment for healing old wounds and repairing broken relationships. This collective healing process is vital for ensuring that the final days are marked by harmony rather than regret or resentment, allowing families to move forward with a sense of unity and forgiveness.

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Addressing common concerns that holding a living funeral might somehow hasten a person's death, the psychiatrist emphasized the importance of focusing on the tangible benefits of such gatherings. She stated that these events allow families to create new memories, celebrate meaningful relationships, and honor their loved ones while they are still alive and able to participate. The focus remains on the positive aspects of connection and celebration, rather than on the fear of mortality, which can help mitigate anxiety and promote a more positive outlook for the patient.

Real-World Impact and Community Support

The psychological support provided by living funerals extends beyond the immediate family, often involving broader community networks that offer practical and emotional assistance. In one notable example mentioned during the discussion, a fan lent a nearby condo unit for convenience to help cover the cost of radiation therapy at Asian Hospital for a patient undergoing treatment. This act of generosity illustrates how community members can step in to provide essential resources, reducing the financial and logistical burdens on families facing serious health challenges.

The involvement of such supportive structures ensures that patients can focus on their health and emotional well-being without being overwhelmed by practical concerns. By leveraging the kindness of strangers and community members, families can secure better living conditions and financial relief, which indirectly contributes to a more dignified and comfortable end-of-life experience. This collective effort underscores the importance of social capital in mitigating the hardships associated with terminal illness.

Ultimately, the integration of psychological insights with community support offers a holistic approach to end-of-life care that honors the dignity and emotional needs of the dying. Dr. Rifareal's guidance highlights that living funerals are not just about saying goodbye, but about affirming the value of a life well-lived and the bonds that continue to matter. As these practices become more recognized, they offer a meaningful way for societies to support their members through the most difficult transitions, ensuring that love and respect remain at the forefront of the farewell process.