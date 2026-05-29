Philippine Press Institute Celebrates 62nd Anniversary with Trailblazing Initiatives

The Philippine Press Institute is celebrating its 62nd anniversary with a series of events and initiatives aimed at promoting journalism excellence and community engagement. The events include the Community Press Awards, National Press Forum, and PPI Media-Citizen Councils Roundtable Discussion, which will bring together media professionals, community leaders, and industry experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the media landscape.

On its 62nd year, the Philippine Press Institute - the national association of newspapers and online publications - celebrates its milestone of trailblazing initiatives that benefit not just its members but the very communities they serve.

As digital innovations present both challenges and opportunities in terms of how news is produced and consumed, PPI tackles this transformative shift with twin goals - maintaining credibility amid a wave of disinformation and misinformation, and achieving sustainability through expanded revenue streams. From June 4 to 6 at the Lucky Chinatown Hotel in Manila, PPI will hold its General Membership Meeting, Community Press Awards, National Press Forum, and PPI Media-Citizen Councils Roundtable Discussion.

The Community Press Awards, supported by PPI's long-time institutional partner Nickel Asia Corporation, will be graced by Manila Mayor Francisco 'Isko' Moreno Domagoso. It will be followed by a fellowship dinner hosted by Megaworld Corporation, led by Mr. Harold Geronimo, First Vice President of Corporate Communications and Media Affairs.

The Community Press Awards will recognize journalism excellence of community media for the following categories: Best News Website, Best in Photojournalism, Best in Environmental Reporting, Best in Business and Economic Reporting, Best Editorial Page, and Best Edited Community Newspaper. Finalists for Weekly Category include Baguio Chronicle, Herald Express, MetroPost, Mindanao Cross, Mindanao Observer, and Pahayagang Balikas; while the Daily Category finalists include Daily Guardian, Panay News, Sunstar Daily Cebu, Sunstar Daily Davao, and Sunstar Daily Pampanga.

Finalists for the Best News Website category are Baguio Chronicle, Herald Express and Palawan News for Luzon; Sunstar Cebu, The Freeman and The Visayan Daily Star for Visayas; and Mindanews and Sunstar Davao for Mindanao. The National Press Forum will focus on the new challenges and opportunities in the ever-evolving media landscape. Mr. Jose Bayani D. Baylon, NAC Senior Vice President - Sustainability, Risk Management and Corporate Affairs; Chief Sustainability Officer; and Chief Risk Officer will deliver the keynote address.

Media advisor Jaemark Tordecilla, who has worked with dozens of newsrooms around the world on AI systems and newsroom innovation, will lead the lecture and hands-on workshop on AI use for community newsrooms. The PPI Media-Citizen Councils Roundtable Discussion will gather heads from the 14 MCCs across the country to discuss pressing issues within their respective communities.

The PPI's 62nd anniversary is also being supported by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, SM Prime, SM Investments, Ayala Corporation, Metro Pacific Investment Corporation, Shell Pilipinas Corporation, Japan Tobacco International, Meralco, Veterans Bank, Mondelez International Inc., and Neitiviti Studios. A special supplement marking this milestone event to be published in Manila Standard is also supported by various other organizations and companies





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Philippine Press Institute 62Nd Anniversary Community Press Awards National Press Forum PPI Media-Citizen Councils Roundtable Discussi

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