Philippine Press Institute celebrates 62 years with awards, forum and AI workshop

The national association for newspapers and online outlets marks its sixty‑second anniversary with a three‑day event in Manila featuring the Community Press Awards, a National Press Forum on digital challenges, and a roundtable of Media‑Citizen Councils, supported by leading corporate and government partners.

The Philippine Press Institute marks its sixty‑second year as a leading national association for newspapers and online publications, reflecting on a legacy of initiatives that have lifted both its members and the wider communities they serve.

In an era where digital transformation reshapes how news is created and consumed, the Institute confronts two core challenges: preserving credibility in the face of a surge of false information, and securing financial sustainability by diversifying revenue sources. To address these objectives, the Institute has organized a three‑day program from June 4 to June 6 at the Lucky Chinatown Hotel in Manila.

The schedule includes a General Membership Meeting, the Community Press Awards, a National Press Forum, and a roundtable discussion of the Media‑Citizen Councils. The event gathers journalists, media executives, civic leaders and corporate partners to exchange ideas and celebrate journalistic achievements.

The Community Press Awards, supported by long‑standing partner Nickel Asia Corporation, will be opened by Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso and will conclude with a fellowship dinner hosted by Megaworld Corporation under the direction of Harold Geronimo, First Vice President of Corporate Communications and Media Affairs. Awards will be presented in six categories: Best News Website, Best in Photojournalism, Best in Environmental Reporting, Best in Business and Economic Reporting, Best Editorial Page, and Best Edited Community Newspaper.

Finalists in the weekly division include Baguio Chronicle, Herald Express, MetroPost, Mindanao Cross, Mindanao Observer and Pahayagang Balikas, while daily contenders feature Daily Guardian, Panay News, Sunstar Daily Cebu, Sunstar Daily Davao and Sunstar Daily Pampanga. The Best News Website category showcases regional excellence with Baguio Chronicle, Herald Express and Palawan News representing Luzon; Sunstar Cebu, The Freeman and The Visayan Daily Star for Visayas; and Mindanews together with Sunstar Davao for Mindanao.

The National Press Forum will explore emerging challenges and opportunities confronting the media sector. Keynote speaker Jose Bayani D Baylon, Senior Vice President for Sustainability, Risk Management and Corporate Affairs at Nickel Asia, will address strategic approaches to resilience and responsible growth. Media advisor Jaemark Tordecilla, known for guiding newsrooms worldwide in the adoption of artificial intelligence, will conduct a lecture and hands‑on workshop on AI applications for community newsrooms.

Following the forum, the Media‑Citizen Councils roundtable will bring together heads of the fourteen councils nationwide to deliberate on pressing local issues. The anniversary celebration enjoys broad support from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, SM Prime, SM Investments, Ayala Corporation, Metro Pacific Investment Corporation, Shell Pilipinas, Japan Tobacco International, Meralco, Veterans Bank, Mondelez International, Neitiviti Studios and many municipal and governmental bodies.

A commemorative supplement will appear in Manila Standard, funded by the City of Parañaque, City of Manila, the Presidential Communications Office, PCSO, Prime Infra, Toyota Motor Philippines, Cebu Pacific, the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, Apex Mining, Camella Homes, Pag‑IBIG, Maynilad and Metrobank. This extensive collaboration underscores the Institute's role as a catalyst for press freedom, professional development and community engagement across the archipelago





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