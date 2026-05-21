Philippine President Renews Call for Quality Education Amid Rice Distribution in Bulacan

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr emphasized the importance of a good education sector for the government and reminded the beneficiaries of the Presidential Scholarship Program that education is a life skill that can help uplift their lives and the lives of their families and communities. Education should not be seen as a privilege, but a right that should be exercised by those who need it.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said that education is a right of all, not a privilege of the government, as he led the distribution of 10 kilogram rice to residents in Obando, Bulacan during his visit.

Marcos emphasized the importance of a good education sector for the government and reminded the beneficiaries of the Presidential Scholarship Program that education is a life skill that can help uplift their lives and the lives of their families and communities. He said that education can't be taken away or stolen and that it should be taken seriously by the recipients





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