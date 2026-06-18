Philippine President Marcos Secures Release of 24 Detained Filipinos in Russia After Bilateral Talks with Putin

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the release of 24 Filipino citizens detained for nine months in Irkutsk, Siberia, on immigration charges following victimization by illegal recruiters. The detainees, who had not been formally charged, will be deported to the Philippines after Marcos raised the issue directly with Putin during the ASEAN-Russia Summit.

The diplomatic efforts of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. have yielded a significant humanitarian outcome following his bilateral meeting with Russia n President Vladimir Putin during the ASEAN- Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan.

Marcos announced that President Putin has authorized the release of twenty-four Filipino citizens who had been detained in Irkutsk, Siberia, for the past nine months. The individuals were reportedly victims of illegal recruitment and were being held on immigration-related issues, despite not having been formally charged with any crime.

According to Marcos, he first raised the issue directly with Putin during their meeting, expressing concern over the prolonged detention and the lack of information available to the Philippine government regarding the detainees' condition. He conveyed the urgent pleas of the families involved and appealed for a resolution that would respect Russian law while addressing the plight of the overseas Filipino workers.

President Marcos detailed his conversation with Putin, noting that the Russian leader expressed surprise upon learning of the situation and immediately pledged to investigate. During a gala dinner on the same day, Putin updated Marcos, stating that his administration had located the twenty-four Filipinos and understood the nature of their case. He explicitly confirmed that they had not been charged with any wrongdoing and assured the Philippine president that a solution would be found.

True to his word, Putin authorized their release and arranged for their deportation, with Marcos stating they would be ready to depart by 5 p.m. the following day, allowing them to return home to their families. The swift action follows Marcos's appeal for compassion and a pragmatic approach, acknowledging the need to respect Russia's legal framework while seeking a humanitarian remedy. The successful resolution underscores the importance of high-level diplomatic engagement in protecting the rights and welfare of migrant workers.

The case involved twenty-four individuals who became entangled in the Russian immigration system after falling prey to illegal recruiters. Their nine-month detention without formal charges highlighted potential gaps in the process and the profound human cost of bureaucratic delays. The Philippine government had previously been unable to obtain detailed information about their condition or the status of their cases, leaving families in distress.

Marcos's direct intervention with Putin transformed this stalled situation into a priority, leading to an expedited review and the authorization for release. The incident serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by overseas workers and the critical role of government-to-government dialogue in ensuring their protection and facilitating their return when difficulties arise





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippines Russia Vladimir Putin Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Irkutsk Deportation Illegal Recruitment Overseas Filipino Workers ASEAN-Russia Summit Diplomatic Intervention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marcos Jr. Heads to Russia for Asean-Russia Summit with Cabinet Caretakers AppointedPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. embarks on his first official visit to Russia for the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit, with three senior cabinet members designated as caretakers to manage government affairs during his absence, Malacañang announced.

Read more »

President Marcos Visits Russia for ASEAN-Russia Commemorative SummitPresident Marcos is in Kazan, Russia, for a two-day working visit, participating in the ASEAN-Russia commemorative summit and holding a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read more »

Marcos and Putin to Discuss Energy and Food Security in Bilateral Talks at ASEAN-Russia SummitUpon landing in Kazan for the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was welcomed with a traditional Chak-Chak pastry. The summit will review the 35-year ASEAN-Russia relationship and adopt a Comprehensive Plan of Action 2026-2030, alongside declarations on energy and cultural cooperation. Marcos, as ASEAN Chair, emphasized the goal of deepening strategic partnership for regional peace and prosperity. A bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin will mark 50 years of Philippines-Russia diplomatic relations, focusing on potential cooperation in energy and food security amid economic impacts from the Middle East conflict. The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs noted that the Russia-Ukraine war may not be formally addressed and no outcome document on the conflict is expected.

Read more »

Marcos meets Putin in Kazan; leaders discuss food security, energy cooperationPresident Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Russia Summit in Kazan.

Read more »