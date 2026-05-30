Philippine Power Rates Set to Rise Amid Grid Alerts and Supply Shortages

Power distributors warn of potential P1/kWh rate hike due to extreme heat, plant outages, and transmission constraints, causing financial strain for consumers reliant on minimal electricity use.

Power distributors in the Philippines have yet to declare a specific amount for the upcoming power rate increase as of the time of writing, but they have indicated that the hike could be as much as one peso per kilowatt-hour.

This potential increase comes amidst a confluence of factors straining the country's electricity supply. The extreme heat sweeping across the nation has driven air conditioning and fan usage to unprecedented levels, creating a surging demand for power. Compounding this demand-side pressure are warnings from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) regarding the status of the Visayas grid, which has seen successive yellow and red alerts.

A red alert, as defined by the NGCP, is a critical declaration indicating that available power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid's own regulating requirements. A yellow alert is a slightly less severe but still serious status, issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid's contingency requirement.

These alerts are often precursors to manual load dropping, which is the controlled interruption of power supply to certain areas to prevent a total grid collapse. According to Angel Tan, a spokesperson for More Power, one of the major distributors, the upward trend in rates is being driven by actual events.

"May mga manual load dropping na nangyari because of outage ng ilang mga planta. Plus, ito ay restraint rin sa transmission side sa area sa latest ngayon ng AC transmission line. We are really looking sa upward na trend," Tan explained, citing unplanned outages at several power plants and transmission line constraints as immediate operational challenges. The impact of these market dynamics is directly felt by consumers, many of whom are already financially strained.

Sally, a resident of Iloilo, voiced the frustration of many households. She described the announced rate hike as bad news, especially considering she is already struggling with a P5,000 overdue balance on top of her P4,782 bill for May. Her financial resources are limited, primarily relying on a pension.

"Syempre konsumisyon kung saan na naman kukuha ng pambayad. Ito lang naman ang ginagamit namin… electric fan at ref," she said, noting that her electricity usage is already minimal, essentially just for an electric fan and a refrigerator. She expressed profound difficulty with even a small increase, stating, "Masakit na tumaas kahit P2 per kilowatt. Alam mo, ang aming resources (ay) pension lang… hindi kaya.

" This sentiment highlights the regressive nature of electricity costs, where a fixed cost increase consumes a larger percentage of income for low-income households. From an industry perspective, the rise is tied to the mechanics of the Philippine's wholesale electricity spot market (WESM). Edwin Figueroa, Corporate Planning Manager for a power distributor, explained that the actual price of electricity in the spot market has already increased, and this cost is being passed on to consumers.

"Ini-expect na magmahal lalo pa sa spot market natin na supply. Dahil nag-effect na ang actual na presyo sa kuryente sa spot market," Figueroa stated. The spot market price is determined by real-time supply and demand. With several power plants offline and transmission constraints limiting the flow of electricity from generation sources to demand centers, the available supply tightens.

In economic terms, this scarcity drives up the clearing price in the spot market. Distributors, who purchase power from this market to sell to end-users, then factor these higher acquisition costs into the rates they charge. The situation in the Visayas grid serves as a stark example of this supply-demand imbalance. The combination of forced plant outages, planned maintenance, and limited transmission capacity creates a perfect storm for higher spot market prices, which ultimately translate to higher consumer bills.

The distributors are signaling that the P1 per kWh estimate might be a conservative figure if the current constraints on supply persist or worsen





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Power Rates Electricity Philippines NGCP Spot Market Visayas Grid Red Alert Yellow Alert Load Dropping Rate Hike

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